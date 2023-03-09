Open in App
The Associated Press

Riot police control crowd unrest at Old Trafford

3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08XWjF_0lDcFdeP00
Betis supporters scuffle with police during the Europa League round of 16 first leg soccer match between Manchester United and Real Betis at the Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, Thursday, March 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Dave Thompson)

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Riot police had to control crowd unrest during Manchester United’s Europa League match against Real Betis on Thursday.

Trouble broke out in the away section at Old Trafford late in round-of-16 first-leg match, which United won 4-1.

Police wearing helmets and protective gear tried to control the situation and were involved in altercations with some of the traveling fans.

They remained in place after the final whistle as the Betis supporters had to wait before being allowed to leave the stadium.

It wasn’t immediately known if there were arrests or injuries.

United delivered an encouraging response to the 7-0 loss to Liverpool on Sunday by moving within reach of the Europa League quaterfinals.

Marcus Rasfhord, Antony, Bruno Fernandes and Wout Weghorst all scored, with Ayoze Perez responding for Betis.

United travels to Spain next week for the second leg.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
3 children in protective services care found dead in Texas home, 2 others hospitalized
Italy, TX9 days ago
This smiling Texas woman allegedly abandoned her 3-year-old son and 12-year-old daughter for more than a month
Roman Forest, TX3 days ago
Michael Irvin Accuser Shares Vulgar Details of Alleged Misconduct in Court Documents
Phoenix, AZ1 day ago
9th grader sues over Pledge of Allegiance confrontation
Lexington, SC2 days ago
Lil Nas X Shows Out At The Versace F/W 23' Show
Los Angeles, CA3 days ago
2nd victim from stampede after GloRilla concert identified
Rochester, NY5 days ago
Hagan takes Tony Stewart to winner’s circle in NHRA opener
Gainesville, FL19 hours ago
10-year-old student arrested for having gun at Maine school
Monroe, ME2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy