WTKR News 3

41 detained at 'pop-up' marijuana market on High Street in Portsmouth: Police

By Jay Greene,

3 days ago
More than 40 people were detained at a “pop-up” flea marijuana market in Portsmouth on Wednesday.

Around 5:45 p.m., officers were called to a report of suspicious activity in the 600 block of High Street, police said in a press release. Officers said they found a storefront being used to house the market, and they were met by unlicensed armed security guards.

Eventually, 41 people were detained.

"Investigators acquired a search warrant and located 11 firearms that were abandoned," police said in a release. "They seized two additional firearms, 100 pounds of Marijuana, and a variety of manufactured products containing THC, including THC-infused candy disguised as popular candy brands that pose a serious risk to children."

Portsmouth Police Department
Police said they found numerous guns, 100 pounds of marijuana and products containing THC, including candy disguised as popular brands at a pop-up marijuana market in Portsmouth on March 8, 2023.

Police said the people they detained came from across Virginia to buy marijuana. No one came forward to claim ownership of firearms or marijuana products.

"All individuals who were detained have been released pending the outcome of this investigation," police said.

