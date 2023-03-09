Open in App
San Luis Obispo, CA
The Tribune

Update: Police say bomb threat that closed SLO street was likely a hoax

By Kaytlyn Leslie,

3 days ago

This is a developing story. Check back to sanluisobispo.com for updates.
San Luis Obispo police closed a portion of Peach Street on Thursday due to reports of a bomb threat.

The Police Department closed the 1000 block of Peach Street at 2:30 p.m. Thursday, and people were asked to avoid the area, the agency tweeted .

No suspicious packages or devices were found, however, and police reopened the neighborhood later Thursday afternoon.

“The neighborhood is safe,” the department said. “Investigators believe this to be a hoax.”

The department thanked the Cal Poly Police Department and the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office for assistance in the response.

