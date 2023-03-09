Open in App
New York City, NY
See more from this location?
THE CITY

City Jobs Recover Nearly to Pre COVID Levels

By Suhail Bhat,

3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GoPaR_0lDcCk0X00

Restaurants are one of the sectors gaining back numbers of workers.

Ben Fractenberg/THE CITY

Here is your March economic recovery update from THE CITY. We publish a new analysis of the city’s employment, job and fiscal indicators each month.

New York City has not regained all the jobs lost in the pandemic, but new numbers released Thursday show that the city gained far more jobs last year than believed and is within striking distance of a complete recovery from the pandemic shutdown.

Employment increased by 235,200 in 2022, to nearly 4,679,000, according to revised data from the state Labor Department — about 40,000 more jobs than preliminary data for 2022 had indicated. With a January uptick of 32,000, New York has regained 96% of the lost jobs, 8 percentage points more than previously counted.

The department originally reported monthly employment based on a survey of 180,000 employers statewide, about half of which are in the city. Every March it then revises the numbers using more extensive unemployment insurance tax data.

The most significant revisions came in leisure and hospitality — including restaurants and bars, catering halls and food markets — and health care.

“This is a really great jobs report,” said Rahul Jain, the state deputy comptroller who concentrates on New York City issues. “Strength in revisions in the leisure and hospitality sector isn’t unexpected given we were bringing up the rear nationally, but the health care sector revisions and continued growth in recent months are really strong and aligned with regional job openings.”

The nation as a whole has regained all the jobs lost in the shutdown and added about a million more. The new numbers suggest the official forecasts from the mayor, comptroller and Independent Budget Office that the city will not completely recover until late 2024 are too pessimistic.

More Seek Work

The city’s unemployment rate ticked up to 5.3% from 5.1%, with the increase due to more people looking for work.

People are counted as unemployed only if they have actively looked for work in the past month, so economists regard a decision to job hunt as a sign that workers on the sidelines believe they can find a job. The increase may also indicate that fears of catching COVID are ebbing and that child care is more available, two factors that kept New Yorkers from seeking employment.

Where Office Occupancy is Strongest

The latest data from the office security company Kastle shows that office occupancy has weakened slightly in the New York region in recent weeks.

But a new survey from the Real Estate Board of New York illustrates the emerging divide in the office market. The best and newest office buildings (called Class A) boast the highest activity while older buildings (called Class B or even Class C), with out-of-date elevators and energy systems, are having trouble convincing workers and visitors to return.

The REBNY survey released last week is based on Placer.ai location data that tracks visits rather than tenant occupancy. It shows that Class A office buildings’ visitation rate increased to 66.3% last year or pre-pandemic levels while Class B buildings hit only 53.6%. The rate for 2021 was comparable for both classes of buildings.

The REBNY report adds evidence to the conventional wisdom in the real estate industry that new Class A space will continue to be in high demand even though they charge the highest rents. Meanwhile older office buildings may become candidates for conversion to residential use .

Get THE CITY Scoop Sign up and get the latest stories from THE CITY delivered to your inbox each morning Thank you for your submission! Email (required)

By submitting your email, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Notice . You can opt out at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.


Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local New York City, NY newsLocal New York City, NY
State closes NYC-based bank as regulators seek to stem crisis
New York City, NY16 hours ago
New York Department of Financial services takes possession of Signature Bank
New York City, NY11 hours ago
New York State Plans to Provide These People With a Guaranteed Income of $1,000 Each Month
New York City, NY2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Nonprofit helps New Yorkers launch property management careers – with a public-health twist
New York City, NY1 day ago
Number of millionaire renters in NYC jumps 171% in just five years
New York City, NY2 days ago
Looking for affordable housing in NYC? See your eligibility for the Homeless Assistance Fund Program
New York City, NY2 days ago
These are the cities with the most expensive homes in the NYC area, data shows
New York City, NY1 day ago
City Hall protest over NYC homeless relocations leads to 11 arrests
New York City, NY21 hours ago
New York City residents worried over new city climate regulations
New York City, NY2 days ago
NYCHA resident starts hunger strike to bring attention to lack of community space in New York City
New York City, NY2 days ago
Buildings say no to Airbnb, the premium for renting alone, & more
New York City, NY2 days ago
Just How Many Empty Storefronts are There in Hell’s Kitchen? We Walked the Blocks to Find Out
New York City, NY2 days ago
New York Working On How to Make Cash-Assistance Programs Beneficial
New York City, NY3 days ago
NYC civil service: Here are the promotion exams open in March
New York City, NY2 days ago
NYPD officers resigning in record numbers in 2023: Report
New York City, NY18 hours ago
NYC courtroom cops mask up for COVID under judge’s order despite end of mandates
New York City, NY1 day ago
Rats can spread coronavirus: study
New York City, NY2 days ago
New Medicare Coverage Needed for Thousands of NYC Retirees
New York City, NY2 days ago
Unit-owners Sue Central Part West Condo Board Over Costly Improvements
Manhattan, NY3 days ago
Best public elementary schools in New York
New York City, NY2 days ago
Mayor Adams dodges on Cardi B flap in promotion of new NYC probation commissioner
New York City, NY2 days ago
Nearly 800 subway cleaners have been hired to shine up underground trains
New York City, NY3 days ago
Mask On, Mask Off: New York Trying Everything Except Not Telling People What To Do
New York City, NY3 days ago
New ferry route connecting Staten Island to Midtown to launch this month
New York City, NY1 day ago
Raccoons Eating Lasagna The Wildest 311 Calls of Last 20 Years
New York City, NY3 days ago
NYC: one billion dollars in unpaid water bills
New York City, NY4 days ago
Adams Rolls Back $24-an-Hour Minimum Pay Rate for Delivery Workers
New York City, NY6 days ago
Pandemic stress, gangs and utter fear fueled a rise in teen shootings
New York City, NY1 day ago
Follow-Up Friday: NYCHA rents struggles
New York City, NY2 days ago
Wegmans to open first Manhattan location at site of last shuttered Kmart in 2023
Manhattan, NY20 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy