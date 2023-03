A coyote that was found wandering the streets on the Nassau-Queens border Wednesday has a new home in Suffolk County.

Rescuers were able to capture the animal in New Hyde Park and bring it to Sweetbriar Nature Center in Smithtown.

Officials at the nature center told News 12 the coyote, which it named Wiley, is about a year old.

They say X-rays show the animal broke his hip at one time.

They are going to reassess in a few weeks if he needs surgery.

The goal is to re-release Wiley at some point into the wild.