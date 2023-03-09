NYC students take part in Career Discovery Week

Students across New York City are participating in Career Discovery Week, with some students getting the chance to tour the Zerega Bus Terminal in the Bronx.

The goal of Career Discovery Week is to get students out of the classrooms and into the real world to learn about job opportunities and potential career paths they may not know about.

Students from Thomas Edison CTE High School toured the bus terminal and learned about the facility where operators learn everything they need to know about the job. The tour wasn’t only about the jobs, but also touched upon the basics of operating a bus and the different types of buses the MTA uses.

The kids even got to go on a vintage city bus from the early 1900s.

Career Discovery Week is put on by the Partnership for New York City nonprofit, and this marks the first year the MTA is participating.