Girls basketball: Ponies advance to section finals

WHITE BEAR LAKE — Not everything went smoothly for Stillwater, but a strong emphasis on defense helped the Ponies overcome second-seeded White Bear Lake for 51-47 victory in the Section 4AAAA girls basketball semifinals on Saturday, March 4 at White Bear Lake High School.

The teams split during the regular season and this was a rematch of last year’s section finals that White Bear Lake pulled out on the way to the state semifinals — ending a run of three straight state tournament appearances for Stillwater. The third-seeded Ponies (23-5) earned another trip to the section finals and were scheduled to face top-seeded East Ridge (23-4) on Thursday, March 9 for the state bid.

The Raptors advanced to the section finals with a 69-36 victory over Cretin-Derham Hall. East Ridge defeated the Ponies 65-52 and 57-54 during the regular season.

“We have a chip and a chance with our feet at the table,” Ponies coach Tim Peper said.

On Saturday, the Ponies stayed within range but trailed White Bear Lake for much of the game.

One of Stillwater’s top scorers, Amy Thompson, was in foul trouble in the first half and Annika Peper suffered an ankle injury that limited her in the first half and a more significant one that took her out of the game for most of the second half. In addition, Liana Buckhalton was forced to the bench with foul trouble in the second half and she was whistled for her fifth soon after reentering the game.

The focus on defense paid off, even as the Stillwater offense struggled with turnovers down the stretch.

Thompson hit a 3-pointer after coming off a screen from Lexi Karlen and that gave the Ponies their first lead of the second half.

“Amy hit a couple shots, Lexi hit a couple shots and Liana had a drive and we were up six,” Peper said.

Stillwater held a slim lead down the stretch, even with some turnovers that provided opportunities for the Bears. Thompson provided a boost with two free throws with about 30 seconds remaining to help keep Stillwater in front.

Karlen, the only senior on the team, finished with 17 points to lead the Ponies, who also received 13 from Thompson and 12 from Elise Dieterle.

“We defended really well, especially down the stretch,” Peper said. “Lexi provided a ton of help at the rim and, especially the last 12 minutes of the game, that really prevented them from scoring and that was the difference.”

Thompson also did her part defensively, the coach suggested.

“They played really strong position defense and that was kind of their job,” Peper said. “We really rebounded well in the second half.”

Karlen pulled down a team-high nine rebounds and Thompson grabbed eight boards.

“Amy did a great job rebounding,” Peper said.

Stillwater has limited the Bears to just 41 and 47 in their last two games, a dramatic improvement from the 67.5 points per game allowed by the Ponies in the four previous meetings over the past two seasons.

“We have really tried to stress defense in our program,” Peper said. “I think the kids have really done a great job of defending and that makes me proud that they’re committing themselves to not only the offensive end, but also the defensive end.”

Stillwater ended a six-game winning streak for the Bears, who finished the season with a 22-5 record.

Stillwater 26 25 — 51

White Bear Lake 27 20 — 47

Stillwater (pts): Liana Buckhalton 5, Peyton Shaffer 4, Amy Thompson 13, Elise Dieterle 12 and Lexi Karlen 17.

White Bear Lake: Cami Bachmeier 3, Addison Post 14, Blessing Adebisi 3, Jordyn Schmittdiel 13, Heidi Barber 11 and Sara Poepard 3.

