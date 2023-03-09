Open in App
Montgomery County, TN
See more from this location?
WKRN News 2

Predatory ‘storm chasers’ target Montgomery County

By Mark Kelly,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3woBib_0lDcAUlN00

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Storms hit parts of Middle Tennessee pretty hard last week. Unfortunately, now the scammers are moving in, and county leaders say that some folks in Montgomery County have already been dupped.

It starts innocently enough with a simple door knock offering quick construction fixes at low prices. But behind the sales pitch can be a predatory ‘storm chaser.’

RELATED | BBB warns of ‘Storm Chasers’ after severe weather event in Middle Tennessee

“It’s unfortunate there are people who pose as friendly and helpful to take advantage of those who are in the middle of difficult situations, but it is real,” said Wes Golden, Montgomery County Mayor.

According to the BBB of Middle Tennessee, the red flags include high-pressure sales tactics, cash-only deals, and no contracts.

“The yard signs popping up on the street right of ways and intersections should serve as warning signs to avoid some of these firms,” said Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts.

RELATED | These are the names of the March 3 storm victims in Tennessee and Southern Kentucky

To avoid falling victim, the BBB recommends getting references, signing a contract that includes price, materials, and a timeline, and working with a local business that has I.D., license, and insurance.

Depending on your income, you might qualify for help on your home repairs through the Montgomery County EMA, which can be reached at 931-245-2988 . And in Clarksville, the Neighborhood and Community Services may be able to help with roof repairs. That number is 931-648-6133 .

Read today’s top stories on wkrn.com

You can also report scams to the BBB of Middle Tennessee, by clicking here.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Tennessee State newsLocal Tennessee State
Miss Tennessee USA crowned in pageant at Austin Peay State University | PHOTOS
Clarksville, TN20 hours ago
Man leads Middle Tennessee authorities on high-speed chase with kids in vehicle
Nashville, TN2 days ago
Miss Tennessee USA Pageant kicks off in Clarksville with preliminary competition | PHOTOS
Clarksville, TN1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
No injuries reported after car drives into lake at Madison park
Nashville, TN17 hours ago
Busy weekend in Nashville has human trafficking advocates on alert
Nashville, TN2 days ago
Pursuit by deputies starting in Cheatham County ends in Clarksville
Clarksville, TN2 days ago
Water flows from historic Nashville reservoir into yards
Nashville, TN1 day ago
Nearly a week after high wind, power restored for Whites Creek resident
Nashville, TN2 days ago
‘His loving spirit will stay with us forever’: Scholarship fund created for fallen Tennessee National Guardsman’s children
Gallatin, TN1 day ago
Parents advocate for return of Metro Nashville elementary school crossing guard
Nashville, TN2 days ago
Man critically injured in shooting on Youngs Lane
Nashville, TN5 hours ago
Some Middle Tennessee road projects more than a year behind
Clarksville, TN3 days ago
Paducah police looking for missing man
Paducah, KY1 day ago
Tennessee man dies after boats collide on Kentucky Lake
Dresden, TN1 day ago
Still in the dark: Storm cleanup is still underway in Clarksville
Clarksville, TN3 days ago
‘Bernardo’ the cat saved after being stuck in Clarksville tree since Friday storm
Clarksville, TN3 days ago
Teen severely injured following chase, crash in Christian County
Hopkinsville, KY1 day ago
Metro to close homeless encampment at Wentworth-Caldwell Park
Nashville, TN2 days ago
Volunteers needed ahead of Tennessee National Guardsman's funeral
Gallatin, TN3 days ago
Tennessee tree owners' rights and responsibilities come to light after storm
Nashville, TN4 days ago
Man dead after ‘road rage-related’ shooting at Walmart near Nashville, police say
Nashville, TN23 hours ago
These are the names of the March 3 storm victims in Tennessee and Southern Kentucky
Hendersonville, TN6 days ago
Homicide investigation underway after man shot, killed in East Nashville
Nashville, TN4 hours ago
Police investigating West Nashville shooting
Nashville, TN2 days ago
Scam uses artificial intelligence to replicate loved ones’ voices, Middle TN police warn
Hendersonville, TN3 days ago
Man Charged With Kidnapping In Missing Teenager Investigation
Crofton, KY2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy