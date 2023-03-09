Predatory ‘storm chasers’ target Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Storms hit parts of Middle Tennessee pretty hard last week. Unfortunately, now the scammers are moving in, and county leaders say that some folks in Montgomery County have already been dupped.

It starts innocently enough with a simple door knock offering quick construction fixes at low prices. But behind the sales pitch can be a predatory ‘storm chaser.’

“It’s unfortunate there are people who pose as friendly and helpful to take advantage of those who are in the middle of difficult situations, but it is real,” said Wes Golden, Montgomery County Mayor.

According to the BBB of Middle Tennessee, the red flags include high-pressure sales tactics, cash-only deals, and no contracts.

“The yard signs popping up on the street right of ways and intersections should serve as warning signs to avoid some of these firms,” said Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts.

To avoid falling victim, the BBB recommends getting references, signing a contract that includes price, materials, and a timeline, and working with a local business that has I.D., license, and insurance.

Depending on your income, you might qualify for help on your home repairs through the Montgomery County EMA, which can be reached at 931-245-2988 . And in Clarksville, the Neighborhood and Community Services may be able to help with roof repairs. That number is 931-648-6133 .

You can also report scams to the BBB of Middle Tennessee, by clicking here.

