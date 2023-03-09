Open in App
Midland, TX
See more from this location?
ABC Big 2 News

Midland PD looking for HEB thief

By Zachary Bordner,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rDKsI_0lDcAFli00

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Midland Police Department is looking for help in identifying a female suspect involved in a theft from HEB.

On Wednesday, January 25, at approximately 8:25pm, an unidentified Hispanic female walked out of the 5407 Andrews Hwy HEB with a shopping cart of $400 in unpaid grocery items. She was wearing a purple long sleeve shirt, black pants, as well as black and white sneakers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4THycV_0lDcAFli00

If you have any information, please contact Midland Crime Stoppers at 694-TIPs or use their mobile app P3 TIPS and reference case #230126300. If your tip is the first and leads to an arrest or case solved, you will be eligible for a cash reward. All tips remain anonymous.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Yourbasin.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Texas State newsLocal Texas State
Midland Police Department asks for help locating missing person
Midland, TX5 hours ago
Odessa man accused of selling fentanyl
Odessa, TX1 day ago
OPD looking for buffet theft suspect
Odessa, TX3 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Midland PD needs help identifying subject
Midland, TX4 days ago
OPD investigating auto burglary
Odessa, TX3 days ago
SAPD and TGCS help recover 70 missing children in multi-agency operation
San Angelo, TX2 days ago
MPD investigating another aggravated robbery
Midland, TX4 days ago
Odessan charged with intoxication assault
Odessa, TX2 days ago
Odessa mom warns of attempted kidnapping
Odessa, TX4 days ago
Help DPS Capture These Remaining 6 Most Wanted Fugitives In Texas
Midland, TX3 days ago
Man accused of robbing woman using fake knife
Odessa, TX3 days ago
Man arrested in connection with shooting outside Steins Bar
Odessa, TX3 days ago
UPDATE: Midland man charged with manslaughter after deadly crash
Midland, TX3 days ago
MISD employee placed on leave
Midland, TX3 days ago
The Basin's Unsolved: Walking down the Sidewalk
Midland, TX5 days ago
Is There Really a West Texas School That Doesn’t Have a Prom?
Midland, TX1 day ago
Crime Stoppers looking for burglary suspect(s)
Big Spring, TX4 days ago
Ghastly Wipeout Crash Caught on Camera
Big Spring, TX4 days ago
Woman accused of dumping dogs in Midland arrested
Midland, TX5 days ago
Big Spring PD requesting your assistance
Big Spring, TX6 days ago
Grand Opening! Here Is When Szechuan House Is Set To Open In Midland!
Midland, TX1 day ago
Early Morning Fire Near Odessa Damages 5 Homes
Odessa, TX2 days ago
Hungry For a Burrito? Here Are 5 Places To Get a Burrito in Midland/Odessa
Midland, TX2 days ago
Register now for Bustin for Badges Clay Shoot
Odessa, TX6 days ago
Monahans woman killed in roll-over crash
Monahans, TX4 days ago
‘Teaching, it’s not for everybody, but it sure is for me.’
Big Spring, TX2 days ago
Odessan charged following alleged grab-and-dash at DK
Odessa, TX6 days ago
Meet Shirley Howard, a woman of many hats
Midland, TX4 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy