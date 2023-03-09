Missing Indiana teen found staying in shed 200 miles from home; man arrested

ATTICA, Indiana (WJW) – A man was arrested after a missing Indiana teen was found staying inside a shed nearly 200 miles from her home on Wednesday.

The investigation started when a 14-year-old girl went missing out of Georgetown early Monday morning, according to reports from FOX 59 in Indianapolis.

At the time, FOX 59 reports that police said the teen was in “extreme danger.”

The Floyd County Sheriff’s Office issued a statewide Silver Alert for the reported runaway teen, who investigators believed to be in Attica with 18-year-old Terry Ross.

According to the Attica Police Department , officers found Ross walking along Council Street near the intersection with Washington Street. He was taken into custody.

Investigators say they learned that the missing teen was staying in a shed behind a home in that area.

Officers found the teen safe and she was reunited with her father.

Ross is charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor under the age of 16.

The incident remains under investigation at this time.

