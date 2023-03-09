Open in App
Attica, IN
See more from this location?
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Missing Indiana teen found staying in shed 200 miles from home; man arrested

By Jordan Unger,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0j2IM4_0lDc9IqH00

ATTICA, Indiana (WJW) – A man was arrested after a missing Indiana teen was found staying inside a shed nearly 200 miles from her home on Wednesday.

The investigation started when a 14-year-old girl went missing out of Georgetown early Monday morning, according to reports from FOX 59 in Indianapolis.

At the time, FOX 59 reports that police said the teen was in “extreme danger.”

Ohio bill would reduce age requirement for police officers

The Floyd County Sheriff’s Office issued a statewide Silver Alert for the reported runaway teen, who investigators believed to be in Attica with 18-year-old Terry Ross.

According to the Attica Police Department , officers found Ross walking along Council Street near the intersection with Washington Street. He was taken into custody.

Investigators say they learned that the missing teen was staying in a shed behind a home in that area.

3 years since first COVID case in Ohio; Where we stand

Officers found the teen safe and she was reunited with her father.

Ross is charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor under the age of 16.

The incident remains under investigation at this time.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Indiana State newsLocal Indiana State
Friends doubt husband’s account of eastside woman’s killing
Indianapolis, IN13 hours ago
Coroner identifies 21-year-old Indiana woman as Clark Memorial Bridge crash victim
Louisville, KY1 day ago
Chicago truck driver dies after crash on I-65 in southern Indiana
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Southern Indiana man arrested, accused of stealing construction materials at home building site
Charlestown, IN2 days ago
Missing Newaygo County man found dead in Indiana
Fordsville, KY2 days ago
A Book About Unsolved Indiana Murder Mysteries Hits Shelves in Evansville
Evansville, IN1 day ago
Kentucky woman found guilty of mailing threats, racial slurs to neighbors
Louisville, KY20 hours ago
Akron, Copley police release statement on bodies bound, gagged
Akron, OH1 day ago
Missing 14-year-old found in shed in Attica; man taken into custody
Attica, IN3 days ago
16-year-old in hospital after shooting in Portland neighborhood
Louisville, KY1 day ago
Shelbyville man arrested after cashing in winning ticket that wasn't his, police say
Shelbyville, KY19 hours ago
Man arrested in connection to gruesome Summit Co murders
Akron, OH1 day ago
Haunted Indiana Hotel Open for Paranormal Investigations
Atlanta, IN23 hours ago
Man Charged With Kidnapping In Missing Teenager Investigation
Crofton, KY2 days ago
911 calls lead to bodies of men bound, gagged and shot in the head in Summit County
Akron, OH2 days ago
Southern Indiana woman sentenced for death of boyfriend's 2-year-old daughter
New Pekin, IN3 days ago
Adult-Only Easter Egg Hunt Coming to Indiana
Thorntown, IN2 days ago
Big, Wild ‘Cocaine Cat’ Found in Ohio… For Real
Cincinnati, OH3 days ago
Terre Haute woman arrested for DUI after hitting bicyclist
Terre Haute, IN2 days ago
Alyssa forecasts snow in Indiana
Indianapolis, IN2 days ago
Missing Oklahoma woman found in Chillicothe
Chillicothe, OH3 days ago
Man found guilty of attempted murder in Lafayette shooting
Lafayette, IN2 days ago
First Alert Forecast - Sunday, March 12, 2023
Marion, IN1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy