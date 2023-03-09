Apple TV+ orders Season 2 of Harrison Ford's 'Shrinking'

March 9 (UPI) -- Apple TV+ announced Thursday it has ordered a second season of its Harrison Ford - Jason Segel comedy, Shrinking .

Jason Segel and Harrison Ford attend the premiere of the motion picture comedy "Shrinking" at the Directors Guild of America on Thursday, January 26, 2023. Storyline: A grieving therapist starts to tell his clients exactly what he thinks. Ignoring his training and ethics, he finds himself making huge changes to people's lives, including his own. Photo by Greg Grudt/UPI

Co-created by Segel, Bill Lawrence and Brett Goldstein, the show will air its eighth episode of Season 1 on Friday.

"We have loved the engaging, touching and hilarious world of Shrinking since the beginning, and it has been wonderful to watch as audiences around the world continue to connect with these big-hearted characters," Matt Cherniss, head of programming for Apple TV+, said in a statement.

"We can't wait for viewers to experience what the cast and creative team have for Season 2."

The ensemble also includes Jessica Williams , Christa Miller, Lukita Maxwell, Michael Urie and Luke Tennie.

The series is about a grieving therapist Jimmy (Segel) who goes against his training and tells his clients exactly what he thinks. Ford plays his colleague Paul, a therapist with Parkinson 's disease.

This article originally appeared on UPI.com