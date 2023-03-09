Open in App
Rochester, NY
UPI News

Third person dies from injuries sustained at GloRilla concert in Rochester, N.Y.

By Patrick Hilsman,

3 days ago

March 9 (UPI) -- A third person has died from injuries sustained during a stampede after a GloRilla concert at the Armory venue in Rochester, N.Y., local police said Thursday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30joRJ_0lDc5dKG00
A third person died on Wednesday from injuries sustained during a stampede following a GloRilla (pictured) concert at the Armory venue in Rochester New York on Sunday, local police said Thursday. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

The third victim was identified by police as 35-year-old Aisha Stephens, from Syracuse.

Lt. Greg Bello of the Rochester Police Department said Stephens died from her injuries on Wednesday.

The previous two fatalities were identified as Rhondesia Belton, a 33-year-old from Buffalo, and Brandy Miller, a 35-year-old from Rochester.

The Armory's owner was supposed to meet with city officials on Wednesday to discuss the venue's entertainment license renewal in the wake of the tragedy but did not show up.

Police then signed an order barring the venue from hosting "any pubic entertainment, which includes concerts, amplified music, and athletic events or games."

On Monday, Rochester Chief of Police, David Smith, said the stampede was caused when concertgoers thought they heard gunshots.

Though authorities have not been able to find evidence of a shooting, Smith said police are looking at the possibility that the stampede was caused by "possibly crowd size, shots fired, pepper spray and other contributing factors."

GloRilla, whose birth name is Gloria Hallelujah Woods, expressed shock in a tweet after the stampede.

"I am devastated and heartbroken over the tragic deaths that happened after Sunday's show. My fans mean the world to me, praying for their families and for a speedy recovery of everyone affected" Woods tweeted Monday.

Rochester Mayor Malik Evans vowed an investigation into the stampede.

"We are going to hold people accountable for what happened last night," Malik said Monday.

This article originally appeared on UPI.com

