NBC2 Fort Myers

Volunteers assisting 150 Harlem Heights families rebuild their neighborhood

By Sarah Mankowitz,

3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2j14GJ_0lDc3OUj00

FORT MYERS, Fla. – Homes in Harlem Heights still have piles of debris on the curb. Now a group is organizing volunteers to help families rebuild.

“It’s a lot,” said Sonya Rodriguez. “Our boots are still on the ground.”

Rodriguez and her son Taqwaun Smith have been helping people in Harlem Heights since Hurricane Ian.

“There’s people that need help, and I’m gonna help them,” exclaimed Rodriguez. “I’m gonna help them. My parents need money. They need help. They need a whole new house.”

Smith says people are still facing significant issues.

He said,” some people still don’t have beds. They’re sleeping on the floor. Some people still don’t have power.”

The excellent news is volunteers are coming to lend a helping hand in May.

Steve Tybur is the President and founder of 8 Days of Hope. “Today, we announced that we’re gonna lead a major rebuilding effort by volunteers from around the country.”

Tybur said volunteers are coming to Harlem Heights from May 20th through the 27th.

“Thousands of people who come here, and our goal is during those eight days, we help 150 families rebuild their homes for free in the aftermath of hurricane Ian,” said Tybur.

HURRICANE IAN RECOVERY: Harlem Heights residents coming together to help surrounding areas

You don’t need any special skills, but it helps if you have electrical and plumbing experience or can put up drywall or paint.

Resident Samuel Gadsden says every little bit helps.

“There’s a lot still gotta be done, ya know, roofs, tarps, and just small stuff,” said Gadsden.

If you want to volunteer, CLICK HERE.

