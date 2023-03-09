Hope For The Warriors Fall scholarship application now open

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Fall 2023 applications for the Hope For The Warriors scholarships are now being accepted.

The organization is recognizing and rewarding 9/11 spouses and caregivers. Scholarships are awarded twice a year and range from $1,800-$2,500. The organization has given out over $500,000 in scholarship funding since the program’s start in 2006.

“We wanted to be able to financially support the families and empower the spouses to become breadwinners to be able to expand their careers to support their families,” said Kristy Warren, the Transition Case manager and Military Spouse and Caregiver Scholarship lead for Hope For The Warriors.

Applications will be accepted until April 30. Click here to visit their website.

