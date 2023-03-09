Open in App
Jacksonville, NC
See more from this location?
WNCT

Hope For The Warriors Fall scholarship application now open

By Mekaela MuckCheyenne Pagan,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ksgkN_0lDc36gu00

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Fall 2023 applications for the Hope For The Warriors scholarships are now being accepted.

The organization is recognizing and rewarding 9/11 spouses and caregivers. Scholarships are awarded twice a year and range from $1,800-$2,500. The organization has given out over $500,000 in scholarship funding since the program’s start in 2006.

“We wanted to be able to financially support the families and empower the spouses to become breadwinners to be able to expand their careers to support their families,” said Kristy Warren, the Transition Case manager and Military Spouse and Caregiver Scholarship lead for Hope For The Warriors.

Applications will be accepted until April 30. Click here to visit their website.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Jacksonville, NC newsLocal Jacksonville, NC
Women-owned businesses get spotlight in Jacksonville
Jacksonville, NC2 days ago
NC General Assembly funding helps for affordable housing project in Jacksonville
Jacksonville, NC2 days ago
Opening March 13, Jacksonville Metro Diner Brings Authentic, Craveable Comfort Food to Community
Jacksonville, NC3 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Pirates shooting too clinical for Elon in 16-11 win
Greenville, NC17 hours ago
Farmville Central wins 8th 2-A boys basketball title
Farmville, NC1 day ago
Grant allows Parker Byrd to get prosthetic
Greenville, NC1 day ago
Farmville Central, Reidsville face off for 2A title
Reidsville, NC2 days ago
Pirates split Day Two of Purple-Gold Invitational
Greenville, NC1 day ago
ECU women hold selection show party, find out where they’ll play in NCAA Tournament
Greenville, NC14 hours ago
2d Marine Division takes part in Super Squad Competition
Camp Lejeune, NC2 days ago
Retired Marine runs for veteran mental health
New Bern, NC2 days ago
No. 12 ECU sweeps doubleheader, series from Liberty
Greenville, NC1 day ago
No. 12 ECU Takes Series Opener Over Liberty, 7-2
Greenville, NC2 days ago
Greene County Schools Announces Admin Changes
Snow Hill, NC2 days ago
City of Wilmington awarded over $470,000 for inclusive playground project at Maides Park
Wilmington, NC2 days ago
Health Sciences Academy students learn about future employment opportunities at ECU Health career fair
Greenville, NC2 days ago
Pirates Pull Away Late To Defeat UMass, 8-1
Greenville, NC2 days ago
Here’s how you can help the ECU women’s basketball team celebrate its AAC title
Greenville, NC2 days ago
A festival held in Eastern Carolina town back after three-year hiatus
Emerald Isle, NC1 day ago
Laney High School student passes away after fight with cancer
Wilmington, NC2 days ago
Lucky person in Carteret County wins $1.1 million jackpot, largest in Fast Play history
Smyrna, NC1 day ago
Dickinson Ave After Dark returns to Greenville on March 24
Greenville, NC3 days ago
North Carolina Woman Wins A Million After Listening To Her Gut
Leland, NC2 days ago
Open house allows people to see life of New Bern firefighter
New Bern, NC1 day ago
Smith, former NC rep for Sampson, to run for Goldsboro mayor
Goldsboro, NC2 days ago
Vehicle hits home in Jacksonville
Jacksonville, NC3 days ago
Duke Energy Progress proposed rate increases, NCUC conducts public hearings
New Bern, NC16 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy