IGN

Keanu Reeves and John Wick's Director Challenge The Academy to Add a Stunt Category to the Oscars By Adam BankhurstTom Jorgensen, 3 days ago

By Adam BankhurstTom Jorgensen, 3 days ago

If there’s one thing the John Wick films are known for, it’s the incredible gunfights and the stunts involved in bringing them to the big ...