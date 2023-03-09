Open in App
Ossining, NY
Kenneth L. LaCour, 82, Was A Beloved Ossining High Guidance Counselor

By Vira Mamchur Schwartz,

3 days ago
Kenneth L. LaCour Photo Credit: LaCour Family

Kenneth L. LaCour, 82 of Ossining, died peacefully in his sleep December 22, 2022. He was born in Dallas, TX on December 24, 1939 to Leon LaCour, Sr., and Esther LaCour (nee Severin).

A beloved Ossining resident and guidance counselor at Ossining High School, Mr. LaCour is survived by his wife, Sarah LaCour, of Rhode Island and his children Samuel LaCour and Emma LaCour of Arizona, Antoinette Meares of Maryland, Jean-Pierre LaCour of New York, and Monique LaCour of He is also survived by his grandchildren Alycia Covelly of Maryland, Alexis Meares of Virginia, Julian Meares of North Carolina, and Jessica LaCour of California and his great-grandchild Calvin Covelly of Maryland and niece Tracie Raines of Texas.

He is predeceased by his parents and brother Leon LaCour, Jr.

