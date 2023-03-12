Open in App
Florida State
See more from this location?
Fox Weather

Severe thunderstorms with large hail, damaging winds and tornadoes possible in the Deep South

By Steven YablonskiAndrew WulfeckAaron Barker,

1 day ago
The FOX Forecast Center is tracking the movement of a cold front across the South that is triggering showers and thunderstorms over a region that...
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Georgia State newsLocal Georgia State
Nine-year-old Goes Viral After Opening Car Door to Discover His Brother Who Lives in a Different State
Waldorf, MD5 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
'The house just exploded': Tornado, storm survivors describe devastation in the South
Shreveport, LA9 days ago
See: Majestic cross appears in Idaho amid blowing snow
Boise, ID4 days ago
Dillard’s Permanently Closing Three Mall-Based Locations
Grand Island, NE10 days ago
Wife of American man kidnapped in Mexico says she didn't know he was crossing the border. He just said he needed to help out a couple of friends.
Brownsville, TX5 days ago
Full list of Walmart stores closing in March – as retailer looks to eliminate ‘underperforming’ locations
Albuquerque, NM8 days ago
Meteorite slams into South Texas with 'large explosion'
Mission, TX23 days ago
25 Employees Walk Out After Pennsylvania Restaurant Owner Names Drinks 'The Negro' And 'The Caucasian'
Gettysburg, PA2 days ago
Tornado, flooding and thunderstorms: Tuolumne County pummeled by Saturday weather
Sonora, CA1 day ago
Florida man shoots tenant after finding him in bed with his teenage daughter
Cape Coral, FL19 hours ago
Missing Indiana 14-year-old Emily Barger was found 'abandoned' at male suspect's 'hiding location,' police say
Attica, IN2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy