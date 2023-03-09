The Crossover Flare Leggings That Shoppers Describe as ‘Soft Like Butter’ Are 55% Off at Amazon

Choose from 12 pretty colors.

Bell bottom jeans have made a major comeback within the past year, and even celebrities like Jennifer Garner are on board. The wide-leg pant trend has also made its way to athleisure fashion making flare leggings (err… yoga pants?) a popular choice these days. But don’t worry, we aren’t going back to thick and colorful low-rise waistbands, and instead, have traded them for a high-waist crossover band that’s more flattering to a variety of body types.

If you’re in the market for a pair of your own, you’re in luck because we found a popular pick on Amazon that’s 55% off right now. The Sunzel Crossover Flare Leggings are available in 12 pretty colors including neutrals and bright hues, and can be ordered in sizes XS–2XL. You can also choose between a 30- and 32-inch inseam. The pants are made with a nylon and spandex blend that’s ultra-stretchy yet squat-proof, which means they’re ideal for lounging around the house and working out.

Thanks to the crossover waistband with a deep-V design, these pants accentuate natural curves and provide a “snatched look,” according to one 5-star reviewer . Someone else raved that they’re “ thick-girl approved ” and “are a dream” for anyone who appreciates soft fabric and high-quality material. Speaking of the fabric, we can’t forget to mention that several people, including this reviewer in particular , describe the pants as feeling “soft like butter.”

Not sure how you’d style these pants? Take inspiration from several people who left image reviews where they paired them with cozy sweatshirts and graphic tees . Or, you can keep it super simple and wear them like Kaia Gerber who posed in a similar pair of pants with a brown crop top for Instagram.

You can never have too many pairs of leggings, especially if that’s what you wear a majority of the time. A pair of quality leggings like these for less than $25 is a major steal you won’t want to miss out on, so stock up while you can!

