Los Angeles
Change location
See more from this location?
Los Angeles, CA
marketplace.org
Holding excess inventory keeps getting pricier for this manufacturer
By Kai RyssdalLivi BurdetteMaria Hollenhorst,3 days ago
By Kai RyssdalLivi BurdetteMaria Hollenhorst,3 days ago
A year ago, the global supply chain was a tangled web of backups amid China’s pandemic lockdowns and skyrocketing shipping costs. For manufacturers today, those...
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Comments / 0