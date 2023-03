montanarightnow.com

No. 21 Duke plows Pitt by 35, draws Miami on Friday By Field Level Media, 3 days ago

By Field Level Media, 3 days ago

Kyle Filipowski scored 22 points and No. 21 Duke pounded Pitt, 96-69, in the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament quarterfinals Thursday afternoon at Greensboro Coliseum. Dereck ...