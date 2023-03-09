Open in App
Chief medical officer provides update on Bill Self’s health

By Glenn Kinley,

3 days ago

LAWRENCE (KSNT)- KU Athletics released a statement Thursday afternoon providing an update on Bill Self’s health status .

Self will not coach the remainder of the Big 12 tournament.

Self did not coach in the Jayhawks’ game Thursday, after news came out that he was recovering from an illness at the University of Kansas Health System.

Now, more details have been released from KU. Bill Self did not have a heart attack, according to the chief medical officer

“He arrived arrived at the emergency department last night and underwent a standard procedure that went well,” the University of Kansas Health System said.

Coach Self is expected to make a full recovery.

“I am very grateful for the overwhelming number of well wishes my family and I have received,” Self said in a statement from KU. “I’m excited to get back with my team in the very near future.”

