Delegate Caleb Hanna announces run for West Virginia Auditor

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The 2024 Primary Election in West Virginia is still 14 months away, but candidates continue to jump in. On Thursday, a veteran lawmaker announced that they will run for West Virginia State Auditor.

Three-term Delegate Caleb Hanna (R-Nicholas) made it official today. One of our youngest lawmakers is aiming to be the next West Virginia State Auditor.

At 23 years old, Hanna is a recent graduate of West Virginia State University with a degree in economics, now he is working on his MBA.

Among other things, the auditor’s job is to keep track of state spending, make sure monies are spent as the legislature and governor intended, and weed out fraud.

“It’s simple. The people of West Virginia deserve a watchdog. They deserve a fiscal conservative that’s going to sit here and figure out where every taxpayer dollar is best spent. And that’s what I am going to do,” Del. Caleb Hanna (R-Nicholas, State Auditor Candidate) said. “I am going to make sure that the lights are always on in the auditor’s office.”

The auditor’s job is opening up because current the current auditor – JB McCuskey – is running for Governor.

Del. Hanna says his years in the legislature have prepared him for the job.

So far no other candidate has declared for auditor.

When he was elected at 18 years old, Hanna became the youngest African American to be elected to a state office in the nation’s history.

