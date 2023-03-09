Open in App
Colorado State
See more from this location?
KXRM

Final sanity report ordered, Stauch trial set for March 20

By Sarah Ferguson,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aLwqy_0lDbu9qO00

(EL PASO COUNTY, Colo.) — Monday, March 20 will begin the trial and jury selection process for Letecia Stauch, who is accused of killing her 11-year-old stepson Gannon.

Stauch was present in court on Thursday, March 9 for a Pre-Trial Readiness Conference, where Judge Gregory Werner asked Stauch if she would be “dressing out” for the trial, to which Stauch responded that she is choosing to wear her inmate jumpsuit.

Stauch hearing sets trial timeline, juror expectations

4th Judicial District Attorney (DA) Michael Allen said, despite not having the final sanity report from a defense expert in hand, that the prosecution still wanted to move forward with the set trial date of March 20.

DA Allen said the prosecution’s hope is to receive the report prior to March 20, so its team can have experts from the State Hospital interpret the findings.

The defense said it would continue doing all it could to get the report to the people and the court by the deadline, and understood the court’s concerns. The defense also stated it had dropped off a flash drive to the prosecution and was unaware that everything was not turned over.

Judge Werner ordered that the defense expert submit the final sanity report to the court by Thursday, March 16 at 5 p.m. “It is not a suggestion, it is not a guideline, it is not a hope, it is a deadline,” said Judge Werner.

Another concern brought up by the prosecution was the potential for an MRI request from the defense for Stauch. The defense responded that it was frantically working on when that could be done. Judge Werner said he was puzzled as to why an MRI had not been conducted prior, and also why it was taking so long to get a final report from the doctor.

“It is what it is, and we will deal with it as best we can… be ready for trial on March 20 and we will see where we go,” stated Judge Werner.

On Feb. 11, 2022, Stauch was granted a change of plea to not guilty by reason of insanity.

On March 20, a jury selection process will begin. The presentation of evidence will follow on April 3.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX21 News Colorado.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Colorado State newsLocal Colorado State
Feb. 17 Fugitive Finder: Pueblo’s Most Wanted
Pueblo, CO23 days ago
Man hands neighbor bullet, walks into his home
Pueblo West, CO3 days ago
Coroner explains how wife didn’t notice body of Illinois man in home for months
Troy, IL7 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Arrest warrant issued for Jan. 6 defendant who has gone missing with trial set to begin
Washington, DC6 days ago
13 members of violent gang face 250+ charges including murder
Denver, CO5 days ago
3 children in protective services care found dead in Texas home, 2 others hospitalized
Italy, TX9 days ago
Convicted murderer James Dale dies after assault in New Hamsphire prison
Berlin, NH25 days ago
25 Employees Walk Out After Pennsylvania Restaurant Owner Names Drinks 'The Negro' And 'The Caucasian'
Gettysburg, PA2 days ago
Eric Holder Jr. sentenced to 60 years to life in prison for Nipsey Hussle murder
Los Angeles, CA15 days ago
Fugitive Murder Convict Found Dead in Minnesota Park
Minneapolis, MN14 days ago
Paint Rock ISD Ag Teacher Resigns Following Illicit Allegations
Paint Rock, TX21 days ago
Appeals Court Denies Petition to Release Miami-Dade Inmate's Unborn Baby From Jail
Miami, FL16 days ago
Execution of Texas death row inmate who cut out his eyes delayed after concerns about his mental state
Sherman, TX5 days ago
UPDATE: Man shot in King Soopers parking lot identified
Pueblo, CO15 days ago
The Biggest March Snowstorm in Colorado History Will Blow Your Mind
Denver, CO6 days ago
Jury finds 20-year-old guilty in Colfax Avenue shooting of Pamela Cabriales
Denver, CO3 days ago
Woman shot and killed in Pueblo, suspect arrested
Pueblo, CO16 days ago
Pueblo homicide victim on South Santa Fe Ave identified
Pueblo, CO5 days ago
Ex-soldier charged with murdering 19 y/o pregnant private in cold case
Pensacola, FL6 days ago
Woman dies in cell at Denver Jail
Denver, CO6 days ago
Judge won’t release Northern California Jan. 6 defendant, rejects moving trial from DC
Sacramento, CA6 days ago
Alex Murdaugh Faces August Trial in Mallory Beach Wrongful Death Suit, Accused of Enabling Underage Drinking
Islandton, SC2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy