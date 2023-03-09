Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Expected To Attend King Charles’ Coronation: Report

Image Credit: MEGA

The British royal family is expecting Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to attend King Charles III’s coronation on May 6, the Daily Mail reports. While they have not yet formally accepted their mailed invite, the staff planning the venue has been asked to include Harry, 38, and Meghan, 41, in the event’s program, according to sources for the publication. “Harry and Meghan are being factored into all of the planning…. the cars, the seating plans, dining arrangements, everything,” one person close to the royal family revealed to the Daily Mail. “No one knows for certain whether this means they have definitely accepted — it could, of course, be just in case they do — but it’s clearly not a ‘no’.” A second source added that there is a long list of things that need “to be worked through” before the couple potentially arrives in London.

As fans know, Harry and Meghan’s relationship with King Charles, 74, his wife, Camilla Parker Bowles, Harry’s brother Prince William, and his wife, Kate Middleton, has been tested over the last few years, especially with the debut of Harry and Meghan’s recently released Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan, and Harry’s memoir, Spare, in which they minced few words about their experience with the monarchy. Despite Harry and Meghan stepping down from their royal duties and moving to California in 2020, it seems that their desire for separation from royal protocol has not completely fractured the strained relationship, though. In January, a person close to the king of less than a year even claimed he still hopes to reconcile with his youngest son.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were last in London for the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II (Photo: MEGA)

“Those close to the king insist that he has always made clear how much he loves both of his sons, keeping communication channels open throughout the last few years, despite the many barbs from California,” the insider told The Telegraph on Jan. 4. They added that Charles has “reiterated that his door remains open and that the Duke and [Meghan Markle] are welcome at any time.” The insider also said Charles fully planned on inviting Harry and Meghan to his coronation.

Furthermore, an insider confirmed that Charles would love to see his son and daughter-in-law at his coronation in a statement shared on March 9 by Entertainment Tonight. “Despite any issues in the past or difficulties that have arisen based on what was released in Harry’s book, Charles loves his son. He wants both his children at his side for such a momentous occasion,” the source explained. “The family wants the king to be happy and having his son travel from America for such a pivotal moment in his life will make Charles happy.”

The news of the expected RSVP came the same day it was reported that the royal family declined its invite to celebrate the christening of Harry and Meghan’s 1-year-old daughter, Lilibet Diana. The ceremony reportedly occurred on Friday, March 3, in their Montecito, Calif. home.