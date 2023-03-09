Xbox Game Pass Makes One of Gaming's Best Horror Trilogies Available in Full

Xbox Game Pass has today made one of gaming's most iconic horror trilogies fully accessible via the subscription platform. As it stands, Game Pass already has a very solid selection of horror games to play. From the Amnesia series, to the recent 2022 release of Signalis , and even action-horror titles like Back 4 Blood , Xbox Game Pass has a strong slate of titles that horror fans can sink their teeth into. As of today, though, a horror franchise that has seen a big resurgence in recent months has now become available across all tiers of Game Pass.

Xbox Game Pass subscribers can now look to play Dead Space , Dead Space 2 , and Dead Space 3 on the subscription platform following the addition of the latter two installments in the series. Previously, all of these Dead Space titles were available on console and PC, but Dead Space 2 and Dead Space 3 were never released as playable games via the Cloud. Luckily, that has now changed, which means that the core Dead Space trilogy can be played through Game Pass regardless of where you experience games on the service.

Per usual, there are a couple of caveats with this situation. For starters, since all three Dead Space entries are technically available on Game Pass via EA Play, this means that you have to have a subscription to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate to play them. Additionally, it's worth mentioning that the recent remake of Dead Space which launched at the start of this year isn't on Game Pass. On a long enough timeline, though, this should end up changing as EA tends to bring all of its own titles to EA Play eventually.

Dead Space 2

"Engineer Isaac Clarke returns for another blood-curdling adventure in the sequel to the critically acclaimed Dead Space . After waking from a coma on a massive space city known as 'The Sprawl', the lone survivor of a horrific alien infection finds himself confronting a catastrophic new nightmare. Battling dementia, hunted by the government, and haunted by visions of his dead girlfriend, Isaac will do whatever it takes to save himself and dominate the gruesome onslaught. With an arsenal of tools to dismember Necromorphs and new determination, an engineer will bring the terror to space."

Dead Space 3

" Dead Space 3 brings Isaac Clarke and merciless soldier John Carver on a journey across space to discover the source of the Necromorph outbreak. Crash-landed on the frozen planet of Tau Volantis, Isaac must comb the harsh environment for raw materials and scavenged parts. He will then put his engineering skills to the ultimate test to create and customize weapons and survival tools. The ice planet holds the key to ending the Necromorph plague, but first Isaac must overcome avalanches, treacherous ice-climbs, and the violent wilderness. Facing evolved enemies and the brutal elements, Isaac can choose to team up, not only for his own survival, but for that of mankind's."

Related: