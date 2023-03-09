Open in App
Chicago, IL
See more from this location?
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Blackhawks sign Luke Philp to one-year contract

By Regan Holgate,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Gpk34_0lDbt1kN00

CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that the team has agreed to terms with forward Luke Philp on a one-year, two-way contract that runs through the 2023-24 season ($775,000 salary cap hit). Philp is currently playing with the Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey League.

Philp, 27, has appeared in two NHL games with the Blackhawks this season, posting one assist. The forward made his NHL debut on Jan. 24 at Vancouver and posted his first career NHL point on Jan. 26 at Calgary (1A). He has also skated in 45 AHL games with the IceHogs this year, recording 38 points (18G, 20A). His 18 goals are tied for third on the team, while his 38 points rank fourth among all Rockford skaters.

A native of Canmore, Alberta, Philp has dressed in 193 career regular-season AHL games split between the Stockton Heat (2019-22) and Rockford IceHogs (2022-23), compiling 130 points (66G, 64A). Philp competed with Stockton during the 2022 Calder Cup Playoffs, registering five points (1G, 4A) in ten postseason games.

Prior to his professional career, the 5-foot-10, 185-pound forward appeared in 264 career WHL games with the Kootenay Ice (2012-16) and Red Deer Rebels (2015-16), notching 251 points (103G, 148A). He then played in 78 games with the University of Alberta (USports), securing 103 points (42G, 61A) in three seasons from 2016-19. During his junior season in 2018-19, Philp served as an alternate captain and earned USports Men’s Player of the Year honors after recording 45 points (21G, 24A) in 24 contests.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Chicago, IL newsLocal Chicago, IL
BREAKING: The Blackhawks Have Announced a Signing
Chicago, IL2 days ago
Tampa Bay Lightnings Head Coach Does The Unthinkable After Beating The Blackhawks
Tampa, FL1 day ago
3 Retried Blackhawks Who Are Still Under Contract in the NHL
Chicago, IL2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Illinois woman in court after delivering amphetamine to inmates
Bloomington, IL2 days ago
Cold case solved? Rockford man charged in 2016 murder of preschool teacher
Rockford, IL2 days ago
Blackhawks prospect signs NHL contract
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Blackhawks forward leaves game with injury: no update received
Chicago, IL1 day ago
DJ Moore Has Hilarious Reaction to Getting Traded to Bears
Chicago, IL2 days ago
Michael Irvin Accuser Shares Vulgar Details of Alleged Misconduct in Court Documents
Phoenix, AZ2 days ago
The one trade which could solve the Chicago Bears’ lone remaining draft problem
Chicago, IL1 day ago
How to Watch Cubs and White Sox, TV Channel, Streaming Options, and Lineup
Chicago, IL2 days ago
Several cars receive parking tickets on the day of Andres Mauricio Vasquez Lasso's funeral
Chicago, IL2 days ago
The History and Decline of Charlestowne Mall in St. Charles, IL
Saint Charles, IL7 days ago
Roundtable: Grading the Panthers-Bears Trade
Charlotte, NC2 days ago
Chicago mayoral race: Biden endorsement could set the tone for city's future
Chicago, IL3 days ago
Ex-Alabama player Miles indicted on capital murder charges
Tuscaloosa, AL2 days ago
Hogs secure point in 2-1 OT loss to Griffins
Rockford, IL2 days ago
A Chicago legend, whose Italian beef sandwich helped inspire 'The Bear,' has died
Chicago, IL3 days ago
Denise Russo, formerly of VH1’s reality series ‘The X-Life,’ dead at 44
San Diego, CA1 day ago
How the Trade Down Drastically Altered Bears Draft Options
Chicago, IL1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy