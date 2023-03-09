Open in App
Evansville, IN
The search for a new design for Evansville’s flag continues

By Jana Garrett,

3 days ago

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The search for a new design for Evansville’s city flag is back in action.

Students from the Perry Heights Student Government will unveil their new public competition Thursday at the Evansville Central Library. They will also introduce the judges who will narrow down the finalists, and the results from a survey where they asked residents how they associate Evansville with each color and shape.

Centuries-old human bone discovered in downtown Evansville

The event starts at 6 p.m. on the second floor in the Evansville Central Library, in the Large Room.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).

