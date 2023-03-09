Aztecs escape late, hold off Colorado State in Mountain West Conference tournament

San Diego State's Micah Parrish, left, passes to Jaedon LeDee during Thursday's Mountain West Conference tournament win over Colorado State. (K.C. Alfred/The San Diego Union-Tribune)

Survive, and advance.

San Diego State knows the drill.

The top-seeded Aztecs won their 16 th consecutive quarterfinal in the Mountain West men’s basketball tournament Thursday, but if you’ve seen them, you know the scores sometimes aren’t as convincing as the streak suggests. A couple years ago, they nearly lost to eighth-seeded Wyoming. A few years before that, they had to overcome a 21-point deficit – the largest in school history – to beat UNLV in overtime. A few years before that, a buzzer-beater against Boise State.

Add another to the list: a 64-61 nail-biter against an eighth-seeded Colorado State team that refused to give into the fatigue from playing the day before.

“We were fortunate to win,” coach Brian Dutcher said. “We all know that.”

San Diego State's Lamont Butler is fouled by Colorado State's Isaiah Stevens. (K.C. Alfred/The San Diego Union-Tribune)

The 20 th -ranked Aztecs are in the semifinals Friday night (6:30 p.m., CBS Sports Network) against fifth-seeded San Jose State, an 81-77 overtime winner against Nevada, because their vaunted defense got crucial stops down the stretch and because Matt Bradley made a pair of clutch free throws.

Four games last season, he went to the line late in one-possession affairs and was 2 of 7, most notably in the infamous meltdown in the NCAA Tournament against Creighton. Earlier this season at Colorado State, he missed one with 10.9 seconds left and the Rams forced overtime on a layup by Isaiah Stevens.

Now here he was, up one, 16.6 seconds left.

“Stepping up to the line, obviously, you can’t live by the past,” Bradley said. “You have so live by the present and the future, and it’s March. It was a really big moment for me.”

The first rattled around and in. The second was all net, giving the Aztecs a three-point led.

Dutcher called timeout and diagrammed a defensive scheme for Lamont Butler and Nathan Mensah — named the Mountain West’s defensive players of the year, respectively, in separate media and coaches postseason awards — to trap Stevens in the backcourt and coax the ball out of his hands.

San Diego State's Adam Seiko celebrates a shot against Colorado State. (K.C. Alfred/The San Diego Union-Tribune)

What happens? They screw it up, and Stevens dribbles the length of the floor in six seconds for an uncontested layup that made it a one-point game.

“The two defensive players of the year made a mistake in a critical time, and he got a layup,” Dutcher said. “But he is a magnificent player. That happens. So the thing is to not get over-frustrated, where I'm obsessed with that play because there's plenty of plays left to be made.”

The Rams fouled Nathan Mensah, who made one of two with 10.1 seconds left, forcing SDSU to sweat another attempt at late heroics by Stevens, who won the play-in game against Fresno State on a floater in the lane with 2.7 seconds left (but who also played 38½ minutes of that game and all 40 on Thursday against relentless full-court pressure from Lamont Butler and Adam Seiko).

San Diego State's Keshad Johnson, right, dunks on Colorado State's Isaiah Rivera. (K.C. Alfred/The San Diego Union-Tribune)

Colorado State coach Niko Medved doesn’t like to call timeout in that situation and let his team go against the broken floor. Stevens got a decent fall-away look from 12 feet.

Maybe if he doesn't have dead legs, it goes in.

Medved: “I was literally right behind it. When he let it go, I’m, like, that's down.”

Stevens: “We got right to a pull-up that I’ve shot a million times throughout my career. Just rimmed in and out, man. I thought it was down, but that’s the way the game goes sometimes.”

Rams center James Moors grabbed the rebound and tried to go back up, only for Mensah to block it.

“He was trying to get the foul,” Mensah said. “He wasn’t trying to make the bucket. So I just extended my hand as much as I could to get a piece of the ball.”

Mensah was fouled again and made one of two with 0.7 seconds left, meaning a desperation 3 could still send it to overtime. And a full-court heave by Stevens hit the front rim.

San Diego State's Jaedon LeDee grabs a rebound against Colorado State. (K.C. Alfred/The San Diego Union-Tribune)

“The parity in this league is incredible,” Dutcher said. “Whether you are in last place or first place, the distance between the teams is paper thin.”

Butler led SDSU (25-6) with 16 points but on 5 of 14 shooting. Bradley had 13 after not attempting a shot for the game’s first 12 minutes. Jaedon LeDee had 10 points, eight rebounds, three assists and three blocks (but five turnovers) in a dominant 19 minutes off the bench.

The Aztecs shot only 38.2 percent, were 5 of 19 behind the arc and outscored 14-1 in points off turnovers. Darrion Trammell went scoreless for only the second time in his career, was benched for the final seven minutes and is now just 3 of 20 in the three games since his 14-point second half at New Mexico.

But they outrebounded the Rams 42-32 and held them to 5 of 17 on 3s. Stevens (16), John Tonje (17), Patrick Cartier (12) and Jalen Lake (10) gave Colorado State four double-figure scorers; the rest of the roster combined, though, for six.

Bench scoring: 23-5, SDSU.

The Rams won the opening tip and raced to an 8-0 lead before the Aztecs realized they were playing in a single-elimination tournament and might want to, you know, start scoring.

Dutcher didn’t wait until the first media timeout to make subs, sending in three with the game barely three minutes old. That stabilized things, as the subs were responsible — either scoring or assisting — for the next three baskets.

San Diego State celebrates late in the game during a game against Colorado State. (K.C. Alfred/The San Diego Union-Tribune)

The Aztecs didn’t take their first lead until a three-point play by Butler with 3:27 left in the half, and from there it was back and forth. Neither team led by more than five over the final 37 minutes of the game. There were nine ties and 11 lead changes, the last one coming on a pair of LeDee free throws with 1:20 left after a Stevens 3 had put the Rams up 59-58.

“I think the good thing is we didn’t get rattled,” Bradley said. “They got out 8-0. We kind of sped up in the beginning, I think with the energy in the building, our fans being there. You know, it was crazy. And once we slowed down the tempo and started playing our game, we got back in there.”

Notable

It was the 113 th win by Seiko. That breaks the career record by a Mountain West player, passing BYU’s Jimmer Fredette at 112 … It is the ninth time that SDSU has won at least 25 games. All have come since 2008-09 … Colorado State, it turns out, is the last team to beat the Aztecs in a quarterfinal, 69-64 in 2007 … The Aztecs have reached the championship game in Las Vegas in 12 of the last 14 years …

LeDee became the first SDSU player in Mountain West tournament history with at least 10 points, eight rebounds, three assists and three blocks in a game … The lower bowl at Thomas & Mack Center was about two-thirds full for the first of four games Thursday … The under-16 media timeout didn’t come until 12:42 left in the first half. The teams played 52 seconds, then went to their benches for the under-12 timeout … The officiating crew: Nate Harris, Tommy Nunez and Deron White.

