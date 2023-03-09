Gov. Healey teams up with current and former Patriots for 10th annual ‘Saving by Shaving’ event

Governor Maura Healey teamed up with some current and former Patriots Thursday to raise money for Boston Children’s Hospital.

Former New England Patriot o-linemen Joe Andruzzi and Matt Light and current team captains Devin McCourty and Mathew Slater got their heads shaved at the 10th annual Saving by Shaving event. The event raises funds for pediatric research and treatments at the renowned children’s hospital.

Healey even picked up the razor to give McCourty a trim.

Granite Telecommunications, who sponsored the event, has raised $3.7 million dollars and counting for Boston Children’s.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter . | Watch Boston 25 News NOW