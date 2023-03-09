Gwinnett Police hold public forum on recent Hispanic teen deaths

Gwinnett County police are addressing the deaths of an alarming number of Hispanic teens in recent weeks.

There has been a combination of murders and fentanyl overdoses leading to teen deaths in the past month.

Police will be holding a forum with the public this evening at Universal Church in Norcross to discuss the issues behind the deaths.

Channel 2′s Gwinnett County Bureau Chief Matt Johnson will attend the meeting and will bring you all the details on WSB Tonight at 11 p.m.

