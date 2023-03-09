Open in App
Norcross, GA
See more from this location?
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Gwinnett Police hold public forum on recent Hispanic teen deaths

By WSBTV.com News Staff,

3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zOLar_0lDbrhkm00

Gwinnett County police are addressing the deaths of an alarming number of Hispanic teens in recent weeks.

There has been a combination of murders and fentanyl overdoses leading to teen deaths in the past month.

Police will be holding a forum with the public this evening at Universal Church in Norcross to discuss the issues behind the deaths.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks ]

Channel 2′s Gwinnett County Bureau Chief Matt Johnson will attend the meeting and will bring you all the details on WSB Tonight at 11 p.m.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter ]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Georgia State newsLocal Georgia State
Report: Autopsy shows Cop City activist was seated with hands raised when shot
Atlanta, GA17 hours ago
Police: An argument about politics and religion led to man being stabbed in Carroll County
Carrollton, GA23 hours ago
Protesters say 22 people detained as APD serves arrest warrant near proposed training facility
Atlanta, GA1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Police: Man found shot in southwest Atlanta, no arrests confirmed
Atlanta, GA20 hours ago
2 children were playing outside; a man with a gun walked up and robbed one, police say
Atlanta, GA20 hours ago
'Just why?' | Family of man robbed, killed at Decatur bus stop demands justice at his funeral
Decatur, GA1 day ago
Man on the run for nearly 6 years arrested for shooting gun in crowded Floyd County bar, police say
Rome, GA3 hours ago
Protesters detained, 1 arrested after setting up camp in southeast Atlanta neighborhood
Atlanta, GA1 day ago
Conyers shooting victim air-lifted, multiple shot, officials say
Conyers, GA1 day ago
‘We have been left in the dark;’ Family of man killed at MARTA station demands answers
Atlanta, GA1 day ago
Family demands change after missing teen's death, Georgia officer's arrest
Doraville, GA2 days ago
East Point police need help finding endangered missing woman with schizophrenia, bipolar disorder
East Point, GA16 hours ago
‘We’re not anti-police’: Black clergy leaders say new training center should be a ‘bridge’
Atlanta, GA2 days ago
Security tightened at Atlanta Fair in response to gun violence last year
Atlanta, GA2 days ago
Construction workers fighting for their lives after being hit by car in Cobb County
Marietta, GA13 hours ago
Georgia woman accused of submitting forged letter while trying to open daycare
Griffin, GA3 days ago
Douglasville community holds prayer walk for 2 teens shot, killed at party
Douglasville, GA3 days ago
Expecting mother stops by fire station to use bathroom, has baby instead
Austell, GA1 day ago
'Slap in the face': Alexis Crawford's family outraged over possible bond for murder suspect
Atlanta, GA3 days ago
NE Ga police blotter: Athens shooting becomes murder case, Jefferson police seek theft suspects
Athens, GA3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy