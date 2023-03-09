WWE SmackDown: Injury Forces Change to WrestleMania 39 Qualifier Match

This week's Friday Night SmackDown was supposed to feature a five-way match to determine the No. 1 contender for Gunther's Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania 39 . The bout initially featured Drew McIntyre, Sheamus, LA Knight, Karrion Kross and Kofi Kingston, but Kingston suffered a leg injury during the segment that set up the match. Kingston has since taken to social media to confirm the injury and WWE finally announced the change on Thursday -- Xavier Woods will replace him in the match .

"In all my time on the main roster, I have never once had a match where a singles title was on the line. I've beaten men while they held World and Universal championships. I even won King of the Ring. Still no shot. Tomorrow I do everything I can to get one," Woods tweeted in response to the news.

The New Day previously held the Intercontinental title when Big E won it back in December 2020, though the trio was separated by the brand split at the time. And despite Woods' longevity in the company, he has never challenged for the title in a one-on-one match. Backstage reports have indicated "The Ring General" will face Drew McIntyre and Sheamus in a triple threat, so the odds of Woods winning on Friday are slim. Stay tuned for full coverage of the episode!

WWE WrestleMania 39 Card (As of Now)

Undisputed WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes

Intercontinental Championship: Gunther vs. TBD

Becky Lynch, Lita & Trish Stratus vs. Damage CTRL

