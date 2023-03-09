The Batman Part II's Script Still in Development According to Andy Serkis (Exclusive)

Matt Reeves's Gotham City is coming back to the big screen. It was confirmed earlier this year that a sequel to The Batman is in active development and is set to hit theaters on October 3rd, 2025 . While specifics regarding the story remain close to the vest, it is known that titular star Robert Pattinson will be back in the cape and cowl and his Bruce Wayne will remain the focal point. Beyond that, The Batman Part II will continue to exist in the slowly-expanding "Reevesverse," a cinematic universe that includes the upcoming The Penguin spin-off but exists outside of the larger DCU that James Gunn is constructing .

Speaking to ComicBook.com's Liam Crowley at the Luther: The Fallen Sun premiere, Alfred actor Andy Serkis admitted that he has "no idea" regarding the status of The Batman Part II 's script.

"I don't even know if the script's finished," Serkis said. "I have no idea, only that my good friend Matt Reeves is writing away, but I don't know what'll be in [it]. I have no idea."

Even though Serkis is being kept in the dark for now, he added that he expects to be enlightened on the sequel's story "soon." Serkis's Alfred Pennyworth barely escaped The Batman with his life, as the famed butler fell victim to an attack from Paul Dano's Riddler. Alfred is last seen in a Gotham hospital, recovering from various injuries.

The Batman (2022) executive producer Michael Uslan recently announced that The Batman II will kick off filming this November. The first film underwent an extensive production process, beginning in January 2020 and not calling "cut!" for the final time until March 2021. Much of that is due to the global pandemic shutting down shooting for a number of months. Excluding the mid-2020 hiatus, The Batman production ran for roughly eight total months. If the sequel follows a similar timetable, it would wrap filming around July 2024, leaving well over a year for post-production polishing.

While The Batman Part II remains over two years away, Serkis can next be seen opposite Idris Elba in Luther: The Fallen Sun , streaming on Netflix this Friday, March 10th.

