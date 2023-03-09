Open in App
Six reported dead in Germany shooting

By Douglas Jones,

3 days ago
German media reported that at least six people were killed in a shooting in the northern German city of Hamburg, the second-largest city in the country.

The city's fire service confirmed the number of dead, but it was unclear if there were any people taken to area hospitals, the Guardian reported , citing Focus Online.

German news outlet Deutsche Welle cited police information reporting that law enforcement converged on the city's Alsterdorf area. Reports said that police also announced a "large-scale operation" was carried out in the city's Gross Borstel district nearby.

Germany's RTL News reported , citing officials, that the shooting happened at around 9 p.m. local time when a person or multiple people inside a place of worship began firing upon those inside.

DW reported that the location of the shooting was a Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses on Hamburg's Deelböge street.

Police asked residents in the area to evacuate, according to reports.

Authorities in Hamburg used cell phone push alerts to warn residents that the suspects were on the run and had fled the scene after the shooting.

