Holt, MI
WSYM FOX 47

The Coffee Barrel collaborates with Holt Kids for diaper fundraiser

By Hannah McIlree,

3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cOfNY_0lDbnovz00

The Coffee Barrel in Holt is collaborating with Holt Kids to raise diapers and formula for families in need.

"We've definitely had a good response in the drop-off's. We've had some questions. I know some of the flyers for people who are in need of help have definitely come in and started asking around," said Coffee Barrel General Manager Ashley Olson.

Olson said community support has been exciting, but Holt Kids is still in need for everyday necessities.

"Wipes as well, and then like, I've brought in some extra lotions, things like that. Anything that your little one might need in addition to the diapers, but for the most part, it's the diapers, wipes and formula," she said.

Recent formula shortages are something many Michiganders have had to deal with, including Olson.

"I have a little one, and when we couldn't find the formula, it brings a panic, it's scary. So, just knowing there's support out there for our local families is an excellent, excellent resource," said Olson

Donation bins will be set up at the Coffee Barrel through March, and Holt residents are welcome to drop off items anytime from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Families wishing to utilize these resources can coordinate a pick up time through the Holt Kids Facebook page.

