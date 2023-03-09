Double amputee carjacked at gunpoint in Cleveland, has prosthetic legs stolen

Police are looking for a 36-year-old man accused of carjacking a man with no legs last month, throwing him out of his car and leaving him on a set of train tracks as well as dumping his wheelchair in a nearby ravine and driving off with his prosthetic legs that were still inside the car.

According to a Cleveland Police report, the robbery happened on Feb. 22 near East 71st Street and Hosmer Avenue.

The report states the victim was sitting in his 2000 Buick Regal at a friend's house around 10 p.m. to have work done on his car.

Around midnight, the friend, who has since been identified as the suspect, and two other people got in to the victim's car and pointed a gun at his head. The suspect directed the victim to drive to the 4000 block of Pearl Road. Upon arriving, the suspect pistol-whipped him in the head and the trio then threw him out of the car and onto nearby railroad tracks.

According to court records, the suspect told the victim, "If the cold doesn't kill you, a train will."

The suspect then took the man's wheelchair and threw it into a ravine. The trio later drove off with the victim's prosthetic legs still in the vehicle.

Police later found the vehicle near East 59th Street and Park Avenue but it had been set on fire with the prosthetic legs inside.

The suspect has since been charged with aggravated robbery, but is currently not in police custody.

Police continue to investigate.

