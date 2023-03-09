Open in App
Nashville, TN
See more from this location?
NewsChannel 5 WTVF

Nashville community helps struggling family waiting on COVID-19 rent relief

By Alexandra Koehn,

3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yW3Uc_0lDblQd100

A family has secured a new home after they were evicted while waiting for COVID-19 rent relief funding.

When NewsChannel 5 first talked to Michele Jones, she was down in the dumps. Her family was forced out of their apartment while waiting for COVID-19 emergency rent relief from the Tennessee Housing Development Agency.

After the interview, her son's school — Nashville School of the Arts and the community — stepped up to help .

"Metro Social Services, you guys, thank you so much, everybody friends, family, everybody that helped," Jones said.

She said a property manager worked hard to assist them as well.

"The grace of God, we are in a townhome bigger and better, and we’re happy," Jones said.

She said when her son found out, he was elated to be back in a home and out of a hotel. He was struggling with the changes because he has autism.

"He’s so happy, his whole mood, everything is different, and I’m so grateful for everything and everyone," Jones said.

She's still working, and her husband starts a new job soon.

"Don’t give up, and God is always in charge," Jones said.

As for the THDA funding, she's still waiting.

"It’s a little annoying, but I know that it’s there, they’re still trying to help," Jones said.

She hopes if the back rent is paid at her old apartment, they'll no longer have an eviction on their record.

"We were just waiting for funds from THDA and that’s the reason we got evicted," Jones said.

For now, they're unpacking and looking forward to a better future.

"And just because one door closes, there’s always another that’s going to open," Jones said. "Always remember that."

Last NewsChannel 5 knew, thousands of renters were still waiting for their rent relief applications to be processed by THDA. We reached out to them and they said they're collecting data to see how many are still pending.

Get NewsChannel 5 Now , wherever, whenever, always free.

Watch the live stream below, and download our apps on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and more. Click here to learn more.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Tennessee State newsLocal Tennessee State
‘His loving spirit will stay with us forever’: Scholarship fund created for fallen Tennessee National Guardsman’s children
Gallatin, TN1 day ago
Impact of new law that limits Metro Council size
Nashville, TN1 day ago
Missing Murfreesboro Teen: Cashara Johnson
Murfreesboro, TN2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Shops at Porter East hosting period product supply drive
Nashville, TN13 hours ago
Local Backyard Burgers in the metro area remain closed
Flowood, MS2 days ago
The life and legacy of Dr. Matthew Walker
Nashville, TN2 days ago
Parents advocate for return of Metro Nashville elementary school crossing guard
Nashville, TN2 days ago
DinoTrek open at Nashville Zoo through July
Nashville, TN3 hours ago
Portland singer-songwriter returns home for benefit concert Saturday
Portland, TN2 days ago
Lebanon event raising money for man injured in boating accident
Lebanon, TN1 day ago
Which store has the cheapest groceries in Nashville?
Nashville, TN2 days ago
38 animals taken from Pet Sitter's home
Nashville, TN3 days ago
Proposed bill aims to reduce use of community benefits agreements in Nashville
Nashville, TN18 hours ago
Should daylight saving time be permanent? One doctor says no.
Nashville, TN6 hours ago
Travel tips from BNA for Spring Break week
Nashville, TN1 day ago
Event raises $54K+ for man injured by boat motor on Old Hickory Lake
Old Hickory, TN1 day ago
Man critically injured in shooting on Youngs Lane
Nashville, TN7 hours ago
Refugee resettlement agency opens new location in Gallatin
Gallatin, TN3 days ago
Taking you inside the 'Shark Tank' of education to solve issues in the classroom
Nashville, TN3 days ago
Columbia’s Mule Day Brings 180 Years of Tradition to Columbia
Columbia, TN1 day ago
Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend
Murfreesboro, TN2 days ago
Davidson County house fire believed to be electrical
Nashville, TN3 days ago
Brother saves sister after tree crashes into Donelson home
Nashville, TN3 days ago
Busy weekend in Nashville has human trafficking advocates on alert
Nashville, TN2 days ago
Scam uses artificial intelligence to replicate loved ones’ voices, Middle TN police warn
Hendersonville, TN3 days ago
Water flows from historic Nashville reservoir into yards
Nashville, TN1 day ago
No injuries reported after car drives into lake at Madison park
Nashville, TN18 hours ago
‘We’re not turning in names; we’re turning in guns’: 54 guns surrendered to Nashville churches
Nashville, TN2 days ago
2023 Concerts at Geodis Park
Nashville, TN1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy