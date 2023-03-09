Open in App
Midland, TX
See more from this location?
ABC Big 2 News

A Remarkable Survivor: Lisa Bownds

By MADALYN BIERSTER,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ftZy6_0lDbkuAA00

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- This month we’re highlighting remarkable women in our community. First, we’re shining a spotlight on Lisa Bownds, the founder of Reflection Ministries in Midland.

The center offers emergency assessment for sex trafficking victims.

“She is so remarkable to students, to myself. She’s changing the world and she’s made an imprint on my heart forever.” said Lisa’s friend, Kreesha Gizzard.

Lisa, a sex trafficking survivor, moved to West Texas in January of 1989. After she escaped her situation, she made it her mission to save others from what she went through. Its not something that’s easy to talk about, but she shares her story to help others avoid becoming a victim.

“I ended up being trafficked within my first few weeks of being on the campus at Texas Women’s University when I was a freshman. I met a guy I, I think what was really hard is people think, ‘oh, I must have been doing the wrong thing. I must have been wearing the wrong thing in a bar, doing or just really acting inappropriately.’ I was leaving class the first couple of weeks, and I met a couple of guys that were out in the parking lot,” said Bownds.

She said one of these guys asked her out and it changed her life forever.

“And it was within the first couple of dates that he started drugging me. And then one thing led to another, and he was selling me in Dallas, in the Fort Worth area, in Arlington and in Denton.,” said Bownds.

She says it continued but she couldn’t escape for a while. Her family was even threatened if she tried to leave. But as time passed, she eventually moved to West Texas and she says that saved her life. She didn’t get into the details about how she got away but she talked about what happened after.

“I lived with the guilt and shame for a long time until 2016, when I finally told my husband what had what had happened to me, I remade myself. I got involved in a community. I got busy. I met people really trying to just cover up who I was and deal with the trauma that had happened. It took a lot. I’ve been seeing a therapist probably six years now, six or seven years,” said Bownds.

February 1st of 2020 Bownds opened the Village at Reflection Ministries. It provides housing, educational opportunities, food, medical care, life skills as well- to make survivors self-sufficient, and restorative care for these trafficking victims, including equine therapy.

“I wish that there had been those services. My life probably would have looked really different. I’m very thankful for every experience that I’ve had because I know it’s made me who I am, but what I love for someone else not to have to go through those experiences, or at least have someone that would walk through life with and help guide them.” said Bownds.

Kresha Gizzard, and Caitlynn Cornwell volunteer with Reflection Ministries as well and say their relationship with Lisa has changed their lives completely. They nominated her to be the next remarkable woman because they want everyone to know about her.

“And just hearing like the atrocities, hearing the unimaginable things that she’s been through, like I still look at her and think, I don’t know how you love Jesus. I don’t know how you love people. And it’s just a miracle of God. And because he knew that the world needed Lisa Bownds, these survivors needed her,” said Gizzard.

“I really like every time I just am around you or see you or hear you talk or anything. I just want to be like, I want to be just like her and I want to help her change the world because she is more than remarkable. She is amazing in every single way possible. And I’m so glad that God, God had put her in my life to show me what a true woman of God looks like,” said Cornwell.

“We all have stuff. I am humbled that I get to be the person on the other side of this that gets to watch lives unfold and change,” said Bownds.

Reflection Ministries serves around 20 survivors daily and victims are able to live at the village for up to four years.

And although Caitlynn and Kresha believe Lisa has saved the lives of many young men and women….Lisa says the survivors she’s met have changed her life too.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Yourbasin.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Odessans gather for St. Patricks Day run
Odessa, TX22 hours ago
‘Teaching, it’s not for everybody, but it sure is for me.’
Big Spring, TX2 days ago
Meet hometown hero Ruben Gomez
Midland, TX1 day ago
SAPD and TGCS help recover 70 missing children in multi-agency operation
San Angelo, TX2 days ago
Permian High’s very own, Dr. Bob Brescia reappointed to Texas SBEC
Odessa, TX3 days ago
Library mural gets a facelift
Midland, TX3 days ago
MISD employee placed on leave
Midland, TX3 days ago
Midland PD looking for HEB thief
Midland, TX3 days ago
Midland Woman Set To Be Contestant On Fox Show Farmer Wants A Wife!
Midland, TX4 days ago
Farmer Wants a Wife to debut tonight, featuring Midland’s own Meghan Baker
Midland, TX4 days ago
Odessa mom warns of attempted kidnapping
Odessa, TX4 days ago
Classes at OC to be delayed Friday
Odessa, TX3 days ago
Hungry For a Burrito? Here Are 5 Places To Get a Burrito in Midland/Odessa
Midland, TX2 days ago
UTPB to host Astronaut Mike Massimino
Odessa, TX4 days ago
HIGHLIGHTS: Midland College edges No. 3 Odessa College in conference semifinal
Midland, TX2 days ago
Midland PD needs help identifying subject
Midland, TX4 days ago
UPDATE: Midland man charged with manslaughter after deadly crash
Midland, TX3 days ago
NJCAA reveals men’s national tournament bracket
Odessa, TX16 hours ago
Keep Odessa Beautiful holds Educational Fair
Odessa, TX6 days ago
Man accused of kidnapping following high speed chase from Midland to Odessa
Midland, TX4 days ago
Odessan charged with intoxication assault
Odessa, TX2 days ago
ORMC hosts ‘Organ Trail’ cyclist Mark Scotch
Odessa, TX6 days ago
Grand Opening! Here Is When Szechuan House Is Set To Open In Midland!
Midland, TX1 day ago
HIGHLIGHTS: Odessa College women fall to McLennan, ending season
Odessa, TX3 days ago
Woman accused of dumping dogs in Midland arrested
Midland, TX5 days ago
3 Popular Big City Restaurants We Need In Midland-Odessa!
Midland, TX4 days ago
OPD looking for buffet theft suspect
Odessa, TX3 days ago
Play pickleball at the Play It Forward event
Odessa, TX5 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy