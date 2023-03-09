Open in App
Colorado State
The Denver Gazette

Ikon Pass prices announced for 2023-24 ski season

By Seth Boster,

3 days ago

New prices have been announced for the Ikon Pass, an increasingly popular season pass, for Colorado skiers.

The 2023-24 pass will go on sale March 16, the product's owner, Alterra Mountain Co., announced Thursday. It'll be the sixth season of the pass, which debuted in 2018 as an alternate to Vail Resorts' time-honored Epic Pass.

For the best access — seven days at Arapahoe Basin, Copper Mountain, Eldora Mountain, Winter Park, Aspen Snowmass and Steamboat, along with about 50 other resorts worldwide — Ikon's early-bird deal starts at $1,159. The Ikon Base Pass is listed at $829, granting five days at the Colorado destinations, except Snowmass, which is also returning reservations for Ikon visitors next season.

Customers renewing passes can get up to $100 off, according to the announcement. New buyers can catch spring snow this April at Winter Park and Steamboat among other American mountains, it was also announced.

New Epic Pass prices for 2023-24 ski season announced with other changes

Compared with starting prices from March 2022, Ikon Pass passes are up more than 7%, in line with year-to-year increases for '23-'24 Epic Pass products, which Vail Resorts announced Tuesday. Those passes start at less than $1,000 again from a 20% price cut in 2021.

Another Ikon option is the $259 Session Pass, which offers a range of two, three and four days at 39 ski areas, including A-Basin, Copper Mountain, Winter Park, Eldora and Steamboat.

Whiteout: Top 5 Colorado ski areas with the most snow, Mikaela Shiffrin #FTW

For more information on pricing and benefits, go to ikonpass.com .

