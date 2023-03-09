Open in App
Lawrence, KS
See more from this location?
Sportsnaut

No. 3 Kansas cruises past West Virginia

By Sportsnaut,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CFEgu_0lDbkA0600

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31EVrp_0lDbkA0600

Playing without coach Bill Self, No. 3 Kansas got a double-double from Big 12 Player of the Year Jalen Wilson on Thursday as it stopped West Virginia 78-61 in the quarterfinals of the conference tournament in Kansas City, Mo.

Wilson finished with 22 points and 10 rebounds for his 11th double-double of the season, leading the top-seeded Jayhawks (26-6) into the semifinals on Friday night against Iowa State. Gradey Dick added 18 points, while Dajuan Harris chipped in 13 points and dished out eight assists. KJ Adams tallied 13 points for Kansas.

Erik Stevenson scored 13 points to lead four players in double figures for eighth-seeded West Virginia (19-14). Joe Toussaint and Tre Mitchell added 11 each, while Emmitt Matthews Jr. contributed 10 points. The Mountaineers are still expected to earn an at-large bid to the NCAA Tournament on Sunday night.

Kansas pulled away in the second half with superior shooting. It made 20 of 30 from the field, including 5 of 11 from the 3-point line, and finished the day at 52.4 percent from the field. The Jayhawks also enjoyed advantages of 52-36 in paint points and 16-2 in points off offensive rebounds.

Kansas announced Thursday morning that coach Bill Self would miss the game because of illness. Assistant coach Norm Roberts, who ran the team for the season’s first four games while Self served a suspension, served as the interim coach.

Roberts oversaw a defensive effort that turned West Virginia over a whopping 11 times in the first half, turning those into 11 points. The Jayhawks fell behind 14-11 after scoring just two points in a 5:40 stretch, but rattled off 14 straight points to take a 25-14 advantage at the 5:20 mark on Harris’ transition layup.

The Mountaineers crawled back within six on two foul shots by Toussaint with 1:09 left, but Harris’ putback allowed Kansas to take a 31-23 lead to halftime.

Another big factor in the half was the Jayhawks’ 13-2 advantage in second chance points.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Selection Sunday leaves Jayhawks “shocked”
Lawrence, KS15 hours ago
Kansas fans react to major snub in NCAA Tournament
Lawrence, KS16 hours ago
NCAA Tournament: Midwest Region breakdown
Kansas City, MO15 hours ago
West Virginia Earns NCAA Tournament Bid
Morgantown, WV17 hours ago
Sports World Reacts To The Bill Self Health Announcement
Lawrence, KS18 hours ago
No. 9 WVU hoops vs. No. 8 Maryland: Tip time, where to watch and more
Morgantown, WV16 hours ago
Kansas basketball: How to watch Selection Sunday, time, and more
Lawrence, KS22 hours ago
West Virginia Players React on Social Media to Getting NCAA Tournament Bid
Morgantown, WV17 hours ago
Watch: Bob Huggins reacts to WVU’s NCAA Tournament draw
Morgantown, WV16 hours ago
Big 12 Tournament Ends Early for Kansas in 57-52 Loss to TCU
Fort Worth, TX2 days ago
WVU Sends Strong Message to NCAA Selection Committee
Morgantown, WV1 day ago
WVU rifle finishes season at NCAA Championships
Morgantown, WV1 day ago
Kansas Coach Bill Self Undergoes Medical Procedure, Full Recovery Expected
Lawrence, KS2 days ago
West Virginia Collapse Drops It Out of Tournament, Per ESPN’s Charlie Creme, Kansas Among Last Four In
Lawrence, KS2 days ago
Eric Thomas: Bill Self’s illness reminds us how much he has accomplished as Kansas head coach (Column)
Lawrence, KS2 days ago
3.11.23 Highlights - Cameron repeats as West Virginia Class A girls state hoops champions
Cameron, WV1 day ago
K-State’s Jerome Tang makes surprise hospital visit morning of TCU game
Kansas City, MO2 days ago
Royals narrow list of potential sites for new stadium
Kansas City, MO2 days ago
Big 12 Tournament visitors buying up recreational marijuana
Kansas City, MO2 days ago
Kansas City Chiefs could trade for top NFL left tackle Laremy Tunsil
Kansas City, MO18 hours ago
Kris Letang’s OT goal lifts Penguins over Rangers
Pittsburgh, PA16 hours ago
KC Current stadium will begin to rise in March
Kansas City, MO2 days ago
Top 5 Bar-B-Que Restaurants in Kansas City
Kansas City, KS2 days ago
Concerts in Kansas City: A guide to the best venues for live music around the metro
Kansas City, MO2 days ago
Statehouse scraps: Big support for voting rights, transgender ban numbers, homelessness bill paused
Topeka, KS2 days ago
Kansas City’s new airport terminal is a mess for picking up passengers. Can it be fixed?
Kansas City, MO1 day ago
What Happened to WTAE-TV’s News Anchor Kristen Powers?
Pittsburgh, PA4 days ago
Multiple units respond to chemical leak in Morgantown
Morgantown, WV2 days ago
3 arrested after nearly a dozen stolen vehicles found on Miami County property
Osawatomie, KS2 days ago
Charges dropped against men accused of bringing pounds of drugs to Kansas
Lawrence, KS3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy