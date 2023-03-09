Open in App
Milwaukee, WI
See more from this location?
TMJ4 News

Milwaukee DPW suspends garbage collection for Friday

By Madison Goldbeck, Julia Marshall,

3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OuIdr_0lDbk18o00

[7:30 a.m. Friday update] DPW has suspended garbage collection for Friday as snow and ice control crews worked extended hours to clear the roads.

[6:15 a.m. Friday update] About 100 salt trucks with front-mounted plow blades have been clearing roads throughout the night. The consistent wet, heavy snow is making it challenging for DPW to clear snow and ice.

DPW said it's working to address main routes in preparation of rush hour.

"This morning, our efforts will be augmented by garbage trucks and private end loaders as well. Our plan is to continue addressing each road with at least a center pass, as to open up driving lanes. Once that is accomplished, further curb-to-curb clearing can occur," DPW said in a statement.

[3:45 p.m. Thursday update] The Milwaukee Department of Public Works (DPW) said its city-wide brining operation of the main streets was completed Thursday.

Crews have now transitioned to a general ice control operation to pre-treat residential streets, DPW said in an update at 3:45 p.m. Thursday.

Several inches of snow are expected Thursday and a Winter Storm Warning and Winter Weather Advisory issued for most of Southeast Wisconsin. Snow is expected to arrive Thursday evening between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. It might start as a rain and snow mix before turning completely to snow. It will continue to fall steadily throughout the night and into Friday morning. TMJ4 meteorologists are predicting that most of the snow will stop falling by mid-morning, but some lake effect snow showers could develop Friday afternoon. Snow is expected to be the heaviest between 9 p.m. Thursday and 6 a.m. Friday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dvIBm_0lDbk18o00 TMJ4
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MMbgc_0lDbk18o00 TMJ4

DPW says its crews are prepared to begin addressing main streets as snow begins to accumulate through Thursday evening. The salt trucks are equipped with underbelly plows. DPW says they anticipate the need to initiate a plowing and mount front blades on salt trucks. Garbage trucks with a driver available are mounting their front blades Thursday so they are prepared for Friday morning.

Friday garbage and recycling collection is anticipated to be suspended. DPW asks residents to leave their carts at the designated collection point until emptied. You should clear the snow and ice around and on top of your carts. Crews will work extended hours on Saturday or throughout the next week to catch up.

Depending on snow totals, parking may be impacted and a snow emergency could be initiated. As of 3:45 p.m. Thursday, a snow emergency has not been declared for Milwaukee. Drivers are asked to follow posted signs and to park as close to the curb as possible to give room for salt and plow trucks to pass through the streets.
_________________________________

WINTER STORM WARNING in effect for the following counties from 6 p.m. Thursday to 10 a.m. Friday: Kenosha, Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Racine, Sheboygan, Washington, and Waukesha. Six to eight inches of snow is expected with higher amounts near 10 inches possible. Dangerous travel conditions are expected.

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY in effect for the following counties from 6 p.m. Thursday to 9 a.m. Friday: Dodge, Fond du Lac, Jefferson, and Walworth. Four to six inches of snow is expected and will cause dangerous travel conditions.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Milwaukee, WI newsLocal Milwaukee, WI
The nitty-gritty of Milwaukee's construction projects slated for 2023
Milwaukee, WI2 days ago
Milwaukee winter storm takes down trees: 'It came down heavy'
Milwaukee, WI1 day ago
Man killed in crash on I-94 near Marquette Interchange
Milwaukee, WI4 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Video: The story behind the heavy, wet snow taking down trees
Milwaukee, WI2 days ago
Fiesta Cancun restaurant catches fire in Oconomowoc
Oconomowoc, WI1 day ago
Snow removal company taking extra steps with parking garage roofs
Milwaukee, WI2 days ago
These cities have declared a snow emergency in Southeast Wisconsin
Greenfield, WI3 days ago
Snow expected over weekend across area
Milwaukee, WI1 day ago
I-43, Port Washington Road reconstruction projects advance, business owner says opportunities for improvement with communication
Milwaukee, WI2 days ago
Milwaukee residents make the most out of heavy snowfall
Milwaukee, WI2 days ago
Man Builds a Community Neighborhood From Scratch in the Middle of Downtown Milwaukee
Milwaukee, WI1 day ago
70 gal. gasoline spill in Wisconsin goes unreported for nearly 12 hrs, clean-up efforts underway
New Berlin, WI3 days ago
Winter storm, power outages for 93K+ We Energies' customers
Milwaukee, WI3 days ago
Wisconsin power outages: Thousands of customers wait for repairs
Port Washington, WI2 days ago
Plans to extend Milwaukee metered parking put on hold, for now
Milwaukee, WI3 days ago
Heavy snow falls in southeast Wisconsin as winter storm warning continues
Milwaukee, WI3 days ago
UPDATE: All lanes reopened on I-41 southbound in Fond du Lac, crash cleared
Fond Du Lac, WI3 days ago
11-year-old boy assaulted and robbed in broad daylight in Sheboygan
Sheboygan, WI21 hours ago
Police response in Mequon: Driver deceased
Mequon, WI1 day ago
Scattered snow overnight, chilly Monday
Sheboygan, WI2 days ago
Shooting on 76th Street on-ramp of I-43
Milwaukee, WI1 day ago
Milwaukee fire near 14th and National, man dead
Milwaukee, WI2 days ago
Milwaukee couple helps deliver salt bags to those who need it
Milwaukee, WI2 days ago
South Milwaukee missing/runaway teen found safe
South Milwaukee, WI19 hours ago
Milwaukee 16th and Lincoln shooting, woman shot 'in the back of her head'
Milwaukee, WI15 hours ago
All lanes reopen on I-43 south at Silver Spring following crash
Milwaukee, WI2 days ago
12-year-old boy missing in Milwaukee, found safe
Milwaukee, WI14 hours ago
Spike strips deployed after I-41 pursuit in Fond du Lac County, man in custody
Fond Du Lac, WI2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy