Open in App
Pima County, AZ
See more from this location?
KGUN 9 Tucson News

PCSD looking for man near Gates Pass Road area

By Bivian Contreras,

3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11fCzR_0lDbjyer00

The Pima County Sheriff's Department is in search of a man near the Gates Pass Road and Salerno Drive area.

The man is described as Caucasian, with long light brown hair, last seen wearing a white shirt and gray sweatpants.

Deputies advise the public to not make contact with the individual as he may be armed.

Call 911 if a man matching the suspect's description in the area is located.

PCSD asks to avoid the area and find alternate routes of travel.

——-
Bivian Contreras is a real-time editor for KGUN 9 . Bivian graduated from the University of Arizona School of Journalism with a Bachelor's degree in Journalism with an emphasis in Broadcast and is currently pursuing a degree in Broadcast Operational Meteorology. Share your story ideas and important issues with Bivian by emailing bivian.contreras@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook , Instagram , and Twitter .

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Pima County, AZ newsLocal Pima County, AZ
Vigilant community members lends helping hand in arrest of felon
Tucson, AZ1 day ago
16-year-old arrested in shooting near Kain Ave
Tucson, AZ1 day ago
Teen arrested in shooting investigation
Tucson, AZ2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
91-year-old veteran robbed of $7,000 while trying to get gas
Marana, AZ13 hours ago
Two arrested after killing of Arizona City resident early Saturday morning
Casa Grande, AZ22 hours ago
Body found near Casa Grande Mountains, police say
Casa Grande, AZ1 day ago
2 men arrested in fatal shooting near Casa Grande Mountains
Casa Grande, AZ22 hours ago
New TPD report reveals details in 2022 constable killing
Tucson, AZ2 days ago
2 Arizona men arrested after armed carjacking, high-speed chase
Phoenix, AZ2 days ago
Fire at Tucson grocery store investigated as arson
Tucson, AZ2 days ago
TPD investigating aggravated assault at Santa Rita Park
Tucson, AZ3 days ago
TPD recovers stolen truck in Nogales
Tucson, AZ2 days ago
Two men from San Xavier charged Carjacking and Possession of a Firearm
Marana, AZ3 days ago
Released bodycam footage captures Tucson police shooting of armed man
Tucson, AZ2 days ago
TFD: Fry's fire was intentionally set
Tucson, AZ2 days ago
Santa Cruz River bounces back
Tucson, AZ2 days ago
Motorcyclist seriously hurt in crash
Tucson, AZ2 days ago
Arizona man sentenced 2 years for trying to smuggle ammunition to Mexico
Tucson, AZ1 day ago
Turkish breakfast is hard to find in Tucson — try it at this fundraiser for earthquake relief
Tucson, AZ23 hours ago
Sahuarita Police arrest woman for aggravated assault
Sahuarita, AZ2 days ago
Family says their father was neglected at Casa Grande nursing home
Casa Grande, AZ2 days ago
Suspicious man spotted near Tucson-area elementary school twice in one week
Tucson, AZ5 days ago
Woman dies after car crash near Grande, St. Mary's
Tucson, AZ3 days ago
Tucson salon temporarily closes after a car crashes into their entrance
Tucson, AZ5 days ago
Pima County Fair hiring for temporary positions
Tucson, AZ4 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy