China Lake Museum STEAM Center receives state grant money

The California Natural Resources Agency announced Thursday that the California Cultural and Historical Endowment has awarded more than $19.7 million in funding to support 63 California museum projects across the state, including one project in Kern County.

The China Lake Museum Foundation in Ridgecrest has been awarded $412,365 to help with the development and construction of the museum's STEAM Discovery Center Annex.

The China Lake Museum ("Rocket Science and Beyond") explores both the past and the future of military technology, and the facility already hosts science camps for high school students. The annex will allow the museum to expand their educational programs and opportunities.

Other museum projects receiving funding from the California Cultural and Historical Endowment include the Chinese Culture Center in San Francisco, the Cabrillo High School Aquarium in Lompoc, and the Los Angeles County Museum of Natural History.

"California's museums teach us about our state's dynamic, diverse history and culture, California Natural Resources Secretary Wade Crowfoot said in a press release announcing the grant. "This funding will support projects across the state that lift up history and culture that has been underrepresented in the past, and enable more people to learn these remarkable stories."