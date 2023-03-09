Open in App
Saint Louis, MO
See more from this location?
FOX 2

Jennings man charged in gas station murder

By Kevin S. Held,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xfE2W_0lDbhn7g00

ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office charged a Jennings man on Thursday in connection with a fatal shooting last month at a north city gas station.

According to a probable statement obtained from the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting occurred Feb. 8 at the Mobil gas station in the 4500 block of Union Boulevard, located in the Mark Twain neighborhood.

Officers were called to the gas station for a shooting and found the victim, Jerry Savage, lying on the ground outside and suffering from several gunshot wounds. Savage was rushed to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead. He was 25.

Trending: Battlehawks open up 400-level tickets to fill the Dome

Homicide detectives obtained surveillance video from the gas station, which shows three armed men get out of a red SUV and engage with Savage. A struggle ensues, and Savage is shot. The three suspects return to the SUV and drive away.

Using RTCC surveillance video and GPS tracking software, detectives traced the SUV to the home of James Armstrong.

Police claim Armstrong is seen on surveillance video entering the vehicle before and after the crime. GPS data also traces Armstrong’s phone from his home directly to the scene of the crime.

Armstrong was charged with one count of second-degree murder. He remains in custody without bond.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Saint Louis, MO newsLocal Saint Louis, MO
Ellendale homicide becomes murder-suicide investigation
Saint Louis, MO17 hours ago
Woman shoots man at St. Louis apartment building Friday evening
Saint Louis, MO1 day ago
St. Louis man arrested for allegedly trying to steal 75-inch TV from Arnold Walmart
Arnold, MO20 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Altercation inside Creve Coeur store leads to parking lot shooting
Creve Coeur, MO18 hours ago
Police investigating St. Louis County death
Jennings, MO2 hours ago
Major Case Squad invesigating man shot, killed in Belleville
Belleville, IL18 hours ago
Major Case Squad called to investigate Belleville homicide
Belleville, IL17 hours ago
Saturday homicides in St. Louis city, county
Saint Louis, MO1 day ago
Woman killed in fatal shooting near Maplewood
Maplewood, MO2 days ago
Police Beat for Saturday, March 11th, 2023
Centralia, IL1 day ago
33-year-old Metro East man found guilty of ‘execution-style’ killing of man in Granite City
Granite City, IL2 days ago
Ferguson man charged in recent motorcycles, ATV thefts; 2nd suspect at large
Ferguson, MO3 days ago
Woman fatally shot Saturday morning, suspect dies by suicide, St. Louis police say
Saint Louis, MO2 days ago
Man sentenced in I-170 gun battle that claimed Bridgeton woman’s life
Bridgeton, MO3 days ago
Troopers and police increase I-70 patrols and make arrests
Saint Louis, MO2 days ago
Juvenile charged with murder of 15-year-old in Gravois Park neighborhood
Saint Louis, MO3 days ago
Police: Accused Schnucks shooter has medical condition, may be with girlfriend
Saint Peters, MO3 days ago
Granite City Man Sentenced for 2021 White Hall Stabbing Incident
White Hall, IL2 days ago
Man charged in connection with deadly gas station shooting
Saint Louis, MO4 days ago
East ‘Safe’ Louis? That’s where the mayor says the city is headed as homicides fall 31%
East Saint Louis, IL5 hours ago
Passenger accused of accidentally shooting driver in drive-thru line at Jack in the Box
Dittmer, MO3 days ago
Person of interest sought in South City gas station homicide
Saint Louis, MO4 days ago
Man found dead in north St. Louis, investigation underway
Saint Louis, MO3 days ago
Suspected Schnucks shooter appeared to be targeting suburbs
Saint Peters, MO4 days ago
St. Louis City firefighters install hundreds of smoke alarms as residents spring forward
Saint Louis, MO15 hours ago
Man charged in Janae Edmondson crash due in court today for 2020 robbery charge
Saint Louis, MO4 days ago
East St. Louis man charged with murder after trooper finds body in the street
Saint Louis, MO4 days ago
Driver fatally shot by passenger in drive-thru line
Desloge, MO4 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy