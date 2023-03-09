Open in App
Charlotte, NC
Motorious

Thieves Hit North Carolina Dealer

By Steven Symes,

3 days ago
This just keeps on happening…

Car thieves are like kids in a candy shop at dealerships in the middle of the night. This trend of criminals breaking in and taking whichever cars they like has become such a phenomena, we’re somewhat shocked dealers haven’t taken more steps to secure keys and vehicles overnight. One of the latest shocking examples comes via Charlotte, North Carolina where several cars were taken.

Learn why a dealer tried stealing the owner’s Corvette from his house here.

Among the stolen vehicles was a C8 Corvette, Dodge Challenger, Chevy Tahoe, and Jeep Compass Trailhawk. Working at just before midnight on a Sunday, when they knew nobody would be at the Chevrolet dealership, these thieves forced their way into the showroom and were able to gain access to the key fobs.

From there, they were able to choose whatever they wanted to take. We can understand why they wanted to take the C8 Corvette and Challenger, but surely there were some more valuable rides than the Tahoe and Jeep. Perhaps they had a shopping list from whoever is sponsoring them?

The whole heist took under 8 minutes from start to finish. That’s pretty crazy and leaves us questioning why all the key fobs at dealerships aren’t better secured. Should they even be kept onsite overnight? Every dealership owner and manager will need to decide what’s appropriate, but whatever this and other dealers have been doing just isn’t working.

A local detective remarked how smooth, polished, and professional the heist was. Everything was caught on the surveillance cameras so authorities could see how coordinated and methodical the thieves were. Considering most people who steal cars aren’t just someone down on their luck and looking to pay for bread for their starving family, but instead are part of large organized criminal organizations, this isn’t shocking in the least. Car theft is out of control and it will stay that way as long as law enforcement and prosecutors are unwilling to go after the theft rings in a bigger way.

Source and image: WBTV

