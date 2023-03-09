Sheryl Lee Ralph Makes Vibrant Arrival in Orange Maxi Skirt & Peep-Toe Pumps at Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards 2023

Sheryl Lee Ralph brought a vibrant look to the red carpet for Essence’s 16th Annual Black Women in Hollywood event at Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles. The actress is one of this year’s honorees.

The star twirled in a coordinate set made up of a boldly-collared top and maxi skirt. She belted the outfit with a black leather rope belt with tassels swinging from the bottom.

For glam, she wore her hair in a short and funky bob while her makeup was centered around her daring eye makeup and eyebrows. Ralph accessorized with shiny gold jewelry bringing more life to her colorful look.

On her feet, she selected black peep-toe pumps to coordinate with the belt. The silhouette effortlessly accented her look with the small open-toe, chunky outsole and thin stiletto heel design.

The “Dreamgirls” star has been staking her claim on every best-dressed list for the past year with her striking fashion choices. The thespian’s red carpet style is always glamorous and usually includes platform pumps. Many of the looks are thanks to her daughter, Ivy Coco , who has made sure her matriarch is fly for every occasion. And it’s only right that they keep it in the family because fashion runs throughout their bloodline, as Ralph’s mother, Ivy Ralph, was a Carribean fashion designer.

The Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards celebrate the accomplishments of Black women in the film and television industries. This year’s event will be held at Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles bymagazine, with honorees including Tara Duncan, Gina Prince-Bythewood, Danielle Deadwyler, Dominique Thorne and Sheryl Lee Ralph.

