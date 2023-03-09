Japanese Beetle meeting in GJ

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. ( KREX ) — Grand Junction City Council and Mesa County Board of County Commissioners are holding a meeting tonight in Grand Junction.

The Japanese Beetle is the topic of discussion tonight.

Earlier this week, county commissioners declared the bug a public nuisance. The bug reportedly causes over $450 million in damages each year in the United States.

The meeting is set to take place at 5:00 p.m. on the third floor of the Mesa County Commissioners board room.

