Grand Junction, CO
KREX

Japanese Beetle meeting in GJ

By Nick Koziara,

3 days ago

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. ( KREX ) — Grand Junction City Council and Mesa County Board of County Commissioners are holding a meeting tonight in Grand Junction.

The Japanese Beetle is the topic of discussion tonight.

Earlier this week, county commissioners declared the bug a public nuisance. The bug reportedly causes over $450 million in damages each year in the United States.

The meeting is set to take place at 5:00 p.m. on the third floor of the Mesa County Commissioners board room.

Western Slope Now will continue to follow the development of the Japanese Beetle,

