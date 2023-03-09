Open in App
Muscatine, IA
See more from this location?
Local 4 WHBF

Muscatine woman convicted of wire fraud in life insurance scam

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dlWRJ_0lDbcsgO00

A Muscatine woman has been sentenced to two years in prison for wire fraud after she added herself to a neighbor’s life insurance policy and then reported that the neighbor died.

Kimberly Nicole Hollingshed, age 37 of Muscatine, was sentenced on March 8. According to a press release, in February 2022, she accessed her neighbor’s term-life insurance policy and created an online profile for the policy without the neighbor’s permission. Hollingshed then changed the victim’s policy and added herself as a policy beneficiary.

In April 2022 Hollingshed falsely reported the victim died and began the process to claim death benefits, even though the victim was alive in April 2022 when Hollingshed electronically uploaded and submitted a falsified death certificate to the insurance company and was paid $100,138.87 by the company. During the same period, Hollingshed used the fraudulent funds to buy three motor vehicles and other personal property. She was ordered to pay restitution and serve three years of supervised release at the conclusion of her prison sentence.

United States Attorney Richard D. Westphal of the Southern District of Iowa made the announcement. The case was investigated by the Iowa Insurance Fraud Bureau and the Muscatine Police Department.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHBF - OurQuadCities.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Iowa State newsLocal Iowa State
More Details of Eastern Iowa Woman’s Alleged Scam Come to Light
Eldridge, IA2 days ago
Muscatine woman sentenced to federal prison for wire fraud
Muscatine, IA3 days ago
Arkansas man pleads guilty in 2019 Clinton Co. vehicular homicide
Brandon, MS2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Muscatine woman sentenced after collecting life insurance benefits on someone still living
Muscatine, IA3 days ago
IC Police warn of email scam
Iowa City, IA1 day ago
Woman facing attempted murder charge in Davenport shooting
Davenport, IA1 day ago
Barred driver in North Liberty allegedly implicates passenger in theft case after being stopped by police
North Liberty, IA1 day ago
Woman now charged with homicide in bridge crash
Gladstone, IL2 days ago
Cedar Rapids woman among three killed in I-80 crash
Cedar Rapids, IA22 hours ago
Cedar Rapids resident identified as among three killed in crash near Walcott
Cedar Rapids, IA21 hours ago
2 weeks after prison release, East Moline man faces drug, gun charges
East Moline, IL3 days ago
Woman charged in Saturday morning Davenport shooting
Davenport, IA1 day ago
Shelter House resident accused of dragging woman behind a dumpster and knocking her unconscious
Iowa City, IA1 day ago
Acting police chief appointed in Cedar Rapids; status of Chief Wayne Jerman being assessed
Cedar Rapids, IA2 days ago
Cedar Rapids man involved in shooting at Dairy Queen sentenced for possessing meth
Cedar Rapids, IA4 days ago
Lone Tree woman arrested after reported Iowa City nightclub assault
Iowa City, IA2 days ago
CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted by Rock Island, Davenport police and Scott Co. deputies
Davenport, IA3 days ago
Iowa Department of Corrections looking for man who failed to report to work release center
Davenport, IA4 days ago
Davenport man with gun left it in Burger King women’s restroom, police allege
Davenport, IA3 days ago
Hundreds protest in Davenport over Iowa's proposed gender-affirming care ban on transgender youth
Davenport, IA1 day ago
CRIME STOPPERS SOLVED: Woman wanted in Rock Island Co. for escape arrested in Davneport
Davenport, IA6 days ago
LGBTQ supporters rally in Davenport park
Davenport, IA1 day ago
Knox County property transfers for March 2-8, 2023. See a list of home and other sales
Yates City, IL3 days ago
Iowa City man faces drug charges after traffic violation
Iowa City, IA5 days ago
Man identified, killed in Friday downtown Davenport shooting
Davenport, IA6 days ago
Shop Local! Eat Local! Check Out QuadCities.com’s List Of Area Restaurants
Moline, IL1 day ago
Moline Boys In The Final 4
Moline, IL2 days ago
SEIU healthcare workers ratify new contract
Iowa City, IA4 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy