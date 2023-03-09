Open in App
The Super Mario Bros. Movie Tickets Are Now on Sale

By Cade Onder,

3 days ago

Tickets for The Super Mario Bros. Movie are now on sale. The Super Mario Bros. Movie is finally almost here and the hype is at an all-time high. Many have hoped to see Mario back on the big screen after his failed film adaptation many decades ago, largely because they want to see it done right. Many assumed that animation would be a far more natural fit for the character as opposed to live-action and Hollywood listened to our prayers. Illumination took on the daunting task of adapting Mario for the big screen and many were hopeful that the beloved animation studio could do it justice. Although there were some questionable casting choices, the first trailers for the film caused most of our doubts to go away.

Now, with just weeks ahead of the film and a new trailer for The Super Mario Bros. Movie teasing a high-stakes, action-packed adventure, fans are eager to get their hands on some tickets. Tickets for The Super Mario Bros. Movie are on sale now on Fandango and at various movie theater chains. The film will be shown in a variety of formats including 3D, 4DX, and is expected to have an IMAX release as well. With that said, there is no shortage of ways to enjoy this film and it should make for a fun family outing. The Super Mario Bros. Movie is rated PG and will also run for an hour and 32 minutes, making it a pretty breezy and accessible film.

As of right now, it remains to be seen how The Super Mario Bros. Movie will be received. Gaming adaptations are pretty notorious for being bad, but recent adaptations like The Last of Us and Sonic the Hedgehog have helped change the perception in a major way. The film's trailers have also given fans something to be excited about and bodes well for the final product, but we simply won't know until we see it.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie will release on April 5th. Are you excited for the film? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @Cade_Onder .

