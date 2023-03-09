Police, FBI still searching for suspect in downtown bank robbery

CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) – The FBI and Chicago Police have not found a man who robbed a Fifth Third Bank Thursday in the Loop.

The incident occurred around 3 p.m. at Wacker and Madison when the 59-year-old guard confronted an offender who exited Fifth Third Bank at 1 S. Wacker, authorities said.

A shootout between the two occurred, and the 59-year-old suffered a graze wound to the hand, Chicago police said. The robbery suspect fled eastbound on Madison Avenue.

The victim declined medical attention at the scene, police said.

Service was temporarily suspended at nearby Olgilvie Transportation Center. A shelter-in-place order was lifted at Accenture Tower, 500 W. Madison.

CWB Chicago posted video of the suspected robbery suspect scooping up cash outside the bank and hurrying away.

The FBI, which released a surveillance picture of the suspect, says the public can report tips (including anonymously) at 312-421-6700 and tips.fbi.gov .

