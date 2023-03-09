Open in App
Chicago, IL
See more from this location?
WBBM News Radio

Police, FBI still searching for suspect in downtown bank robbery

By Wbbm Newsradio Staff Report,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jIpvV_0lDbXetD00

CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) – The FBI and Chicago Police have not found a man who robbed a Fifth Third Bank Thursday in the Loop.

The incident occurred around 3 p.m. at Wacker and Madison when the 59-year-old guard confronted an offender who exited Fifth Third Bank at 1 S. Wacker, authorities said.

A shootout between the two occurred, and the 59-year-old suffered a graze wound to the hand, Chicago police said. The robbery suspect fled eastbound on Madison Avenue.

The victim declined medical attention at the scene, police said.

Service was temporarily suspended at nearby Olgilvie Transportation Center. A shelter-in-place order was lifted at Accenture Tower, 500 W. Madison.

CWB Chicago posted video of the suspected robbery suspect scooping up cash outside the bank and hurrying away.

The FBI, which released a surveillance picture of the suspect, says the public can report tips (including anonymously) at 312-421-6700 and tips.fbi.gov .

Listen to our new podcast Courier Pigeon
Listen to WBBM Newsradio now on Audacy!
Sign up and follow WBBM Newsradio
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Chicago, IL newsLocal Chicago, IL
46-year-old man shot in Southwest Side robbery attempt: Police
Chicago, IL2 hours ago
Man fired 2 shots after disarming Chicago cop in Lincoln Park, prosecutors say
Chicago, IL21 hours ago
Man charged after Chicago police officer hurt in scuffle over gun in Lincoln Park: CPD
Chicago, IL22 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Man arrested following mace melee on South Loop CTA 'L' platform: CPD
Chicago, IL4 hours ago
Teen charged with February robbery onboard CTA train
Chicago, IL42 minutes ago
Chicago shooting: Robbery victim shot, critically injured on Near South Side, police say
Chicago, IL14 hours ago
Chicago brothers wrongfully convicted to learn Monday if murder charge will be expunged
Chicago, IL7 hours ago
11 Charged With Drug Trafficking For Chicago Street Gang Using Telephone Drug Hotline
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Over two dozen cars burglarized outside Joliet Amazon facility
Joliet, IL1 hour ago
35-year-old man in Bartlett killed in double hit-and-run: Police
Bartlett, IL1 hour ago
Chicago shootings: At least 12 shot in weekend gun violence across city, police say
Chicago, IL19 hours ago
Woman allegedly kicked, bit police officers and tried disarming one of them in North Chicago
North Chicago, IL1 day ago
Chicago crime: 17-year-old boy arrested in connection with Loop robbery on CTA train, police say
Chicago, IL1 day ago
2 men shot in Chicago Loop, good condition: Police
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Shots fired at Loop bank robbery; Ogilvie Transportation Center reopens after search for suspect
Chicago, IL3 days ago
Chicago police seek man who touched woman inappropriately, held her against fence in Norwood Park
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Chicago man charged with breaking into Hinsdale home
Hinsdale, IL1 day ago
Off-Duty Chicago Police Officer Found Dead in Norwood Park Home
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Chicago River Dyeing Marred by Shooting Incident in Downtown Loop
Chicago, IL1 day ago
28-year-old Chicago man faces carjacking and kidnapping charges
Chicago, IL2 days ago
Chicago crime: Woman fatally stabbed on CTA platform in Loop, police say
Chicago, IL23 hours ago
West Lawn shooting leaves man wounded
Chicago, IL1 day ago
CPD search for person in connection to double homicide on South Side
Chicago, IL3 days ago
Armed crew robs 8 men within minutes in West Loop as nightly holdup sprees continue
Chicago, IL2 days ago
Boy, 17, shot in Little Village
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Police report more armed robberies of mail carriers
Chicago, IL4 days ago
Possible Suicide in Monee: 74-Year-Old Found Deceased in Police Department’s Parking Lot
Monee, IL2 days ago
Chicago shooting: 2 men shot in the Loop as crowds gather for river dyeing
Chicago, IL1 day ago
DNA links Illinois man to woman's murder from 2000
Zion, IL2 days ago
Chicago man killed in semi crash on I-65 in Indiana, police say
Chicago, IL1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy