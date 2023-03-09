Open in App
Covington, KY
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

Police: Man sought in connection with Covington woman's death arrested in Dayton

By Quinlan Bentley, Cincinnati Enquirer,

3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QiHL0_0lDbXaMJ00

A man was arrested by police in Dayton, Ohio on Thursday in connection with the fatal shooting of a woman in Covington last month, officials said.

Ryan Sherman, 54, of Cincinnati, is charged with manslaughter, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon and tampering with evidence, Covington police said in a news release.

Police said 51-year-old Laverne Geneva was found on Feb. 26 suffering from a gunshot wound inside a home at the 1200 block of Wheeler Street. She was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and later died of her injuries.

Covington police received an anonymous tip that Sherman was staying in Dayton, the release states. Officers there responded to the address where Sherman was reportedly staying and took him into custody.

Police said Sherman is awaiting extradition back to Kenton County.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Cincinnati, OH newsLocal Cincinnati, OH
Family of Winton Hills shooting victim and suspect speak out
Cincinnati, OH11 hours ago
Police arrest suspect in connection with Winton Hills shooting
Cincinnati, OH1 day ago
Arrest made in Winton Hills shooting that killed 21-year-old woman
Cincinnati, OH1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Dayton shooting wounds, hospitalizes 3 people
Dayton, OH1 day ago
Police investigating fatal shooting in Hillsboro on Saturday
Hillsboro, OH1 day ago
Police find Fort Thomas woman, no longer missing
Fort Thomas, KY23 hours ago
1 person hospitalized; Officers investigating shooting in Dayton
Dayton, OH2 days ago
1 dead after stabbing at factory in Englewood; suspect in custody
Englewood, OH23 hours ago
Police: NKY man arrested on manslaughter charge related to girlfriend’s death
Covington, KY3 days ago
Human remains found in wooded area on NKU's campus, school officials say
Highland Heights, KY18 hours ago
Human remains discovered on Northern Kentucky University campus, officials say
Highland Heights, KY17 hours ago
Police identify body found in Rumpke landfill, suspect
Columbus, OH3 days ago
Police investigating shots fired at Huber Heights condo complex
Huber Heights, OH2 days ago
Bodycam video: Woman shot after she pointed gun at Goshen Township officer, chief said
Goshen, OH2 days ago
Coroner identifies victim in fatal crash involving Rumpke truck
Laurel, IN2 days ago
One taken to hospital after stabbing in Dayton
Dayton, OH3 days ago
Ohio teen suffers cardiac event during track practice, in critical condition at UC
Cincinnati, OH2 days ago
CPD: Mother arrested after 8-month-old infant left alone in car
Cincinnati, OH2 days ago
Police asking for help identifying Tipp City theft suspects; do you recognize them?
Tipp City, OH1 day ago
Neighbors demand answers after 5 bodies recovered in Dayton house fire
Dayton, OH3 days ago
New concerns of homelessness following fatal fire in Dayton
Dayton, OH3 days ago
Covington man arrested after allegedly breaking into buildings, setting fire
Covington, OH3 days ago
Piqua man arrested after leading police on chase in reverse
Piqua, OH2 days ago
Covington restaurant owner thankful his business is safe after attempted arson
Covington, OH2 days ago
Dayton fire that killed 5 among city’s deadliest in last 40 years, records show
Dayton, OH3 days ago
VIDEO: Drunk driver collides with Springfield OSHP cruiser
Springfield, OH4 days ago
3rd stolen puppy rescued weeks after Mt. Healthy break-in
Mount Healthy, OH3 days ago
Body found in landfill connected to Ohio case, police say
Columbus, OH4 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy